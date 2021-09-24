Ben Affleck is supposed to slowly get to know Jennifer Lopez’s children

Between Jennifer Lopez (51) and Ben Affleck (48) it seems to be getting serious! It can no longer be denied that the romance between the singer and the actor is currently flaring up again. Most recently, the couple, who went through life together from 2002 to 2004, were seen smooching together – in the presence of J. Los’s twins Emme (13) and Max (13). The two should now slowly get to know the new man at their mother’s side.

“Everything is going without a hitch,” an insider assured People about the rapprochement between the Hollywood star and the two 13-year-olds. “The children got along with Ben to chat. He did great. He smiled and laughed. You ordered and shared a lot of food “, reported the source of the successful meeting and summarized: “Ben and the children felt comfortable together.”

These seem to be good prerequisites – after all, planning Jennifer allegedly already their move with their kids. The musician wants to move the focus of her family from Miami to Los Angeles. “She’s already looking for schools for Max and Emme and a new house in Ben Vicinity”a source chatted in conversation with The Sun the end.









advertisement

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Malibu in June 2021

advertisement

Ben Affleck, actor

advertisement

Jennifer Lopez with her kids Max and Emme

74 It’s a bit too fast, I think … 104 Well! She seems really safe with him!



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz