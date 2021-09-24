Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas: are they engaged yet?

Did Oscar winner Ben Affleck and Cuban actress Ana de Armas get engaged? That’s the part of the rumors.

Oscar winner Ben Affleck (48, “Argo”) and Cuban actress Ana de Armas (32, “Knives out”) have been a couple since the beginning of the year – and apparently they are deeply in love. This was last shown by a couple photo that the 32-year-old posted on Instagram on the occasion of Affleck’s birthday. The two of them shine like one another. And after less than a year of relationship, the first engagement rumor is already making the rounds, because De Armas showed up with a suspicious ring on her finger.









The British tabloid “The Sun” published paparazzi photos showing the couple during a break in filming. Then they kiss deeply and clearly have fun with each other. In one photo, De Armas is looking at a large diamond ring on the finger of her left hand. Affleck grins from both ears. So, did the couple get engaged?

Just a prop?



Probably not. Because the new Bond girl only posted more pictures from the set of the thriller “Deep Water” in her Instagram stories today (23 November), for which the two are currently filming a few scenes in the USA. The same ring can also be seen in these pictures. That rather suggests that the ring on her finger is a prop from the film. Affleck and De Armas are said to have met and fallen in love with each other while filming “Deep Water”.

At least it wouldn’t be their first marriage for either of them. From 2005 to 2018 she was married to US actress Jennifer Garner (48, “Alias”). They have three children together: Samuel (born 2012), Seraphina (born 2009) and Violet (born 2005). Ana de Armas’ marriage to the Spanish actor Marc Clotet (40) lasted from 2011 to 2013.

