Baby number two is here

Cardi B has become a mother for the second time. The 28-year-old posted a photo of herself and her husband, rapper Offset, on Instagram on Monday, holding the baby in her arms in a hospital bed.

The musician only wrote the date September 4, 2021 and added a dinosaur emoji and a blue heart:

Because of the blue heart, it can be assumed that it is a boy. One of the comments also reads: “I told you it was going to be a boy!” Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, has been married to Offset since 2017. Their daughter Kulture was born in 2018. In June, they announced the pregnancy at the BET Awards.









The rapper was also happy with the newborn on Instagram. “Chapter five,” the 29-year-old wrote on Monday about a photo that shows him lying in the hospital with his son on his stomach. In the bed next to it, you can see the child’s mother, his wife Cardi B (28):

“We are overjoyed to finally meet our son,” the couple told the US magazine “People”. “He’s already so loved by his family and friends, and we can’t wait to introduce him to his siblings.”

For Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, it is already the fifth child. In addition to the new baby and daughter Kulture (3), he has daughter Kalea (6) and sons Kody (6) and Jordan (11) from previous relationships.

