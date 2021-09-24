Friday, September 24, 2021
Around 7 million follow the “final round” of the election campaign on ARD and ZDF

By Sonia Gupta
(AP) – Around 6.7 million viewers saw the final round of the top candidates for the federal election on the two major public channels. The program “Bundestag Election – Final Round of Spitzenkandidaten” with the moderators Tina Hassel and Theo Koll reached 3.92 million (15.1 percent) on Thursday from 8.15 p.m. on Erste and 2.78 million (10.7 percent) on ZDF. Tagesschau24 also broadcast.




RTL broadcast the miniseries “Nihat – Alles auf Anfang”, which 1.70 million (6.6 percent) wanted to see. Sat.1 came to 1.49 million (5.7 percent) with the American crime series “Navy CIS”. Vox had the US action film “Fast & Furious 6” with Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in the program, with 1.42 million (6.0 percent) spent the evening. 920,000 people (3.6 percent) watched the crime documentary “Police in Action” on RTLzwei.

Kabel Eins attracted 850,000 men and women (3.4 percent) with the documentary series “Watch out for rip-offs – Peter Giesel saves the holiday”. The ProSieben show “The Job Tourists: We Are Now Learning Something Right” found 700,000 fans (2.9 percent). The American crime series “Monk” with Tony Shalhoub had 520,000 viewers (2.0 percent) on ZDFneo.


