Ariana Grande: “I’m Afraid for My Safety”

Grande was terrorized by Aharon Brown for seven months, now the stalker has finally been caught and made a terrifying confession.

Stalker caught

Actually, Ariana Grande couldn't be happier: She is married to the love of her life, just accepted the deal with "The Voice USA" and is one of the coaches in season 21 and is said to be in the final sessions of her upcoming studio album. But with all the successes and fame, haters and stalkers are also pushing their way into the life of the American superstar.









Finally, on September 9, 2021, a new incident occurred, which only made it a few weeks later as a light: Aharon Brown had terrorized Grande for seven months and sent her death threats. That evening, the young man was caught trying to sneak into the Grandes estate and threatened security: “I’ll fucking kill you again and you too!”

When the police officers arrived, the fanatical fan sought the distance. After various requests, the stalker, who had a large hunting knife with him, was arrested and charged with double death threats and attempted book entry.

Ariana Grande was not at her Los Angeles mansion at the time of the crime, but requested a restraining order and stated in court documents, “I am concerned for my safety and the safety of my family. I fear that without a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and try to physically injure or murder me or members of my family. ”