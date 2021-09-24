Are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt waging Hollywood’s most expensive divorce war?

They’ve spent over a million dollars each

Negative record for Angelina Jolie (45) and Brad Pitt (57)? According to exclusive information from “DailyMail”, the former Hollywood dream couple will probably cause the most expensive celebrity divorce war ever! In the struggle for custody of the children, both are said to have already spent over a million dollars – and there is still no end in sight. Why the dispute in court could last a full six years.

Angelina Jolie wants sole custody

In the divorce papers that Angelina Jolie filed in 2016 after two years of marriage, the actress applied for sole custody of her children Maddox (19), Pax (16), Zahara (15), Shiloh (14) and the twins Knox and Vivienne (12 ). But Brad Pitt, father of the kids, doesn’t want to give up. He has been fighting for shared custody ever since.

An agreement has not yet been reached, but what has now transpired are enormous costs that the dispute in court has already caused. The famous divorce attorney Kelly Chang Rickert reveals the numbers around the fight for the children to the British newspaper “DailyMail”: According to this, Angelina and Brad are said to have each spent over a million US dollars. Your private judge is said to earn between $ 900 and $ 1,000 an hour, and your lawyers between $ 1,000 and $ 1,500 an hour. “This has been going on for over four years, so it could be one of the longest celebrity cases we’ve ever seen […] It could be one of the most expensive divorces in Hollywood history, “said the star lawyer.







Angelina recently made headlines with a painting auction. She sold a Churchill painting that was once said to have been a gift from Brad Pitt for $ 11.5 million. Kelly Chang Rickert could imagine that she wants to use this money for the further years of the process.

Process could take another 6 years

An agreement between Angelina and Brad seems hopeless. And that’s why the process could take a full six years. Then Knox and Vivienne (12), the youngest children of the ex-dream couple, are of legal age. “I’ve had many cases that took so long for the children to grow up,” said Kelly Chang Rickert.