Angelica Huston: “I was only attracted by challenging men”

COURIER: How was your childhood in this family?

Anjelica Huston: I struggled all through my teenage years to find my voice. I still occasionally learn to react with the strength that a man takes for granted. I was a very lonely child. I grew up in Ireland and had big dreams. But as with so many children, my dreams were often broken by adults: “You can’t do it anyway, you can’t.” Fortunately, I rebelled against it: “Oh, really? Wait a minute!”

Your father John Huston (who directed “The Falcon’s Trail”, “African Queen” or “The Honor of the Prizzis”) was larger than life – how did he influence you?

He was warm, generous, passionate, and he had a tremendous presence. He loved good stories and could empathize with them completely. Life with him has always been an adventure. And yes, it also shaped my taste in men a lot. Like most interesting people, he was difficult and challenging to his environment. I’ve only ever been attracted by strong, challenging men. Jack (Nicholson, note) was by no means the only one.









Why was your biography called “The Girl in the Mirror”?

Because as a little girl I often looked in the mirror. It hung in a room with a lot of books. And in the mirror I always saw the book “The Addams Family” – it fascinated me, especially Morticia. I made faces, made “Morticia eyes”. Hence the title (she actually played the role in 1991 and 1993, note).

And how was the move from Ireland to Hollywood?

I was young and I loved it. Los Angeles in the 1970s was the coolest thing ever. We lived in the Pacific Palisades with my stepmother, the fifth wife my father had recently married. Within three months, I met Jack Nicholson – and we began our long relationship. I was very ambivalent about that, because Jack was already very much in the spotlight back then, and I’m rather shy, but also have an exhibitionist side. But first I had to learn to deal with the constant attention.