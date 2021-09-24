Friday, September 24, 2021
All 29 films and series of the week

By Sonia Gupta
As always, Amazon Prime added many new films and series to its streaming offer this week. We’ll tell you what you can watch at the start of the weekend. One of the highlights is the brand new sci-fi action movie Infinite – Live Infinitely with Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor from Training Day and shooter director Antoine Fuqua.

Otherwise, the rousing drama Castle made of glass with Captain Marvel star Brie Larson, the Korean thriller hit The Chaser and the driving Queen & Slim.

Check out the German trailer for the fantastic Queen & Slim here:

Queen & Slim – Trailer (German) HD

Who would rather be on one bizarre movie experience wants to get in, can stream the Will Smith flop Hidden Beauty on Amazon Prime this week.




All new movies on Amazon Prime this week

All new series on Amazon Prime this week

30 years of Twin Peaks: is the cult series still worth it today?

David Lynch’s Twin Peaks is iconic. The new episode looks at the 30th anniversary Stream flurry back to what made the series so special and explores whether the first two seasons (as well as the additional third) changed the series world.

Not everyone has dared to approach Twin Peaks. And so Patrick tries to convince Moviepilot’s editor-in-chief Lisa (and you) to make up for the “best series of all time” currently available on Sky.

* These links are so-called affiliate links. We receive a commission when purchasing via these links or when taking out a subscription. This has no effect on the price.

What do you stream on Amazon Prime this weekend?


