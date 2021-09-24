Saturday, September 25, 2021
After a year: Tom Cruise and Hayley are said to be separated

By Sonia Gupta
These two should go their separate ways again! A year ago the first rumors surfaced that Hollywood beau Tom Cruise (59) should be back in firm hands. Allegedly, Katie Holmes’ ex (42) is dating his Mission: Impossible colleague Hayley Atwell (39). Just a few months ago, the two even showed up at a tennis tournament together. But now it is all over again: Tom and Hayley shouldn’t be a couple anymore!

On the set for the seventh part of the action series, it should have sparked between the two – but these feelings obviously did not last. As The Sun reported, Tom and Hayley have allegedly separated again. “It was a very intense time filming together. They got on really well. […] But when the last movie ended, they decided to become friends again “, an insider tells the magazine.

Apparently the two have too much to do – especially the 59-year-old. Tom has a number of other obligations and is constantly on the move by private helicopter and jet, so it just wasn’t possible anymore “the source explains further. Nevertheless, the couple had broken up on good terms and still got on well.




Tom Cruise in April 2018
Hayley Atwell, actress
Tom Cruise, Hollywood notoriety


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
