Adam Sandler earns millions despite flops

New York – Last year he led the list of the most overpaid actors, in 2015 Adam Sandler made it to fifth place in the list of the highest paid actors despite many film flops.

Hollywood star Adam Sandler earned $ 41 million last year. The 48-year-old is now number five on the “Forbes” list of the highest paid actors in the world. Sandler’s last films (“Kindsköpf”, “Der Kaufhauscop”) didn’t exactly make box-office hits, on the contrary: Many of his films usually disappear very quickly from the cinemas, his last film “Cobbler: Der Schuhmagier” was the worst of his Career. The current comedy “Pixels” also disappoints all expectations of the producers, and it also largely failed the critics.









But with his $ 41 million salary, Sandler even outshines currently very successful film greats such as Mark Wahlberg (tenth place) or Channing Tatum (13th place). Number one of the best paid movie stars according to “Forbes” calculations is “Avengers” star Robert Downey Jr. He earned around $ 80 million between June 2014 and June 2015. Downey tops the “Forbes” list for the third year in a row. For the first time, actors who did not appear in American films that year were also included. The Chinese action hero Jackie Chan (61, “Rush Hour”) landed in second place with an estimated income of 50 million dollars.

The top ten also include three Bollywood stars from India: Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan (both seventh place, $ 33.5 million) and Akshay Kumar (ninth place, $ 32.5 million). Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Tom Cruise and Mark Wahlberg also made it into the top ten. The 34 actors listed come from seven different countries, according to Forbes.

