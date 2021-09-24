Adam Sandler at Netflix – We Play Cowboys and Indians – Media

At the beginning of the year, comedian Adam Sandler ran twelve angry extras from the film set of his western parody The Ridiculous 6 of that. The Native American supporting cast was furious because Sandler poked fun at the roots of their culture in the trash comedy. A nice little gossip episode that would hardly have made it past the news columns of the major Hollywood trade magazines The Ridiculous 6 not the first of four feature films that Adam Sandler shoots exclusively for the American streaming service Netflix – as a leading actor, screenwriter and co-producer all in one.

In the very hateful Hollywood business, which becomes even more hateful when it comes to successful online competitors such as Netflix, who are digging the water out of the old cinema industry, the glee about the fleeing Indians was also very great. What racist and sexist total work of art had the otherwise so tasteful program planners bought from Netflix?

Even when the company had announced the four-film deal with Sandler a few months earlier, there was a lot of talk about what the makers of top series like House of Cards and Orange Is The New Black the only thing is that they had entered into this liaison of all places.

Now you have to first send the Ridiculous 6, which have been available in the online service’s video library since last Friday, that they do not even begin to represent a dreary trend reversal in the previous Netflix business – on the contrary. The Wild West slapstick and the three other Sandler productions that will follow it fit exactly into the business plan of a company that knows very well what it is doing.

Netflix only publishes specific figures on the streaming behavior of its customers very sporadically, but for example the film industry paper Variety reported, include old Sandler classics like Big daddy or Happy Gilmore to the segment of the most frequently clicked goods. The fact that Sandler’s cinema career was last like a rollercoaster ride (with a few successes, but also some sensational flops) should have been less of a deterrent than an additional incentive for the Netflix bosses: the man may no longer be the box-office magnet he once was, but as His comedies work perfectly for home video – and the lurching success curve probably made him a much cheaper cooperation partner than he would have been ten or fifteen years ago.









With the Sandler deal, you are relying on a kind of medium-sized in-house film production

While the big Hollywood studios are rushing one sinister blockbuster after the other through the cinemas and a single flop can ruin entire annual balances, Netflix with Sandler is much more sensible with a kind of medium-sized in-house film production.

In the worst case, the Sandler films are high-gloss filling goods for your own video library, which has to compete with equally successful streaming platforms such as Amazon Instant Video or Hulu. That Netflix is ​​also focusing on more artistically ambitious subjects such as drama Beasts of No Nation does not stand in the way of this strategy in any way.

In addition to these economic arguments, which speak clearly for The Ridiculous 6, there is also the fact that Sandler, if he really wants to, can be an excellent actor and comedian. Tragic comedies like Spanglish from the Simpsons– Producer James L. Brooks or Punch-Drunk Love from the multiple Oscar nominee director Paul Thomas Anderson prove that.

The only catch, and that brings us to the finished film The Ridiculous 6: If Sandler doesn’t feel like it, you can feel it in the cruelest way in every single minute of the film. The story of six brothers who want to free their kidnapped daddy from the hands of a desperado gang and shake up the Wild West in the process is unfortunately: pretty bland. Despite a large cast of stars – for example Nick Nolte, Harvey Keitel and Steve Buscemi – this parody of the western genre is more of a failed number revue than a real feature film. Director Frank Coraci, who has already directed several Sandler movies, lets his cowboy-Indian crew ride through a bland repertoire of poke-and-dick jokes until it’s finally over after two hours.

It’s a shame, as Western pasties are actually ideal comedy material, like in Germany Manitou’s shoe has proven more than successful. According to Variety, the film was now a flop with announcement – because as the magazine claims to have found out, the project was gratefully declined by two large film studios at the script stage. In the case of The Ridiculous 6, Netflix doesn’t have to put up with the question of why it had to be Adam Sandler – but why it had to be this Sandler film of all things.

The Ridiculous 6, available from Netflix.