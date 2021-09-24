Actress Natalie Portman mourns John Hurt

In a moving statement, actress Natalie Portman mourned her late “Jackie” co-star John Hurt

The news of the death of British acting legend John Hurt also took Natalie Portman with her. The “Jackie” actress mourns for her colleague, who died of cancer at the age of 77.

Natalie Portman finds touching words



“I am incredibly sad to hear of John’s death,” said the pregnant 35-year-old in one moving statement, the “Entertainment Weekly” published. The two are currently in that Movie “Jackie” to see on the big screen. In the drama, which has been nominated for three Academy Awards, Portman plays the former first wife Jacqueline Kennedy.

Two films with John Hurt



The American-Israeli actress was already in 2005 with the “Harry Potter” star Comics adaptation “V for Vendetta” together in front of the camera. “I was lucky enough to do two films with him – both of which were raised to a higher level because of his achievements,” said little Aleph’s mother to “Entertainment Weekly”.









“He was the most talented actor and at the same time a deeply good and funny and poetic and clever and warm person,” said Natalie Portman enthusiastically about her co-star. Her Thoughts are with the relatives: “During this difficult time, I send my love to his family and join his fans in watching his films, which we are fortunate to have forever.”

John Hurt died on Friday (January 27th) as a result of his serious illness. The “Harry Potter” star, who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth two years ago, suffered from Pancreatic cancer.

mzi

