According to Mexican custom: Jolie shoves Hayek into birthday cake

The two Hollywood actresses Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie not only stand together in front of the camera. They also celebrate Hayek’s 55th birthday together. The Mexican brings her colleague closer to a tradition in which a cream cake plays the main role.

The actress Salma Hayek celebrated her 55th birthday with friends and family on September 2nd. Among the guests was fellow actor Angelina Jolie, with whom she last stood in front of the camera for “Eternals”. Hayek posted a video of the exuberant celebration on Instagram, at which the Mexican tradition “mordida” came into play: Hayek was pressed face-down into a cream cake by her guests.









Angelina Jolie helped with a little push and had a lot of fun. In the description of the video, Hayek reveals that she and her brother Sami Hayek, who is sitting next to her in the video, wanted to bring the “mordida” tradition closer to “Angie”.

The two actresses will soon be seen in their joint film. Directed by Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”), “Eternals” revolves around advanced, immortal, extraterrestrial beings created by the Celestials who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years. The Eternals come to earth to protect people from the Deviants.

In addition to Hayek and Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff and Brian Tyree Henry will be seen. The cinema release is expected for the beginning of November 2021.