A nasty Easter egg was smuggled past the director

An Iron Man reference in The Mandalorian or a Game of Thrones dragon that appears in a completely different series: Most films and series only use Easter Eggs incidentally for a tongue-in-cheek dialogue with fans. Ready Player One is drowning in its pop culture references.

Some of the Easter eggs are so well hidden (as befits Easter eggs) that even Ready Player One director and blockbuster god Steven Spielberg overlooked them. Cheeky special effects artists are to blame. (Ready Player One has a book template *)

Well over 100 Easter Eggs are buried in Ready Player One

The science fiction film builds its plot on an adventurous search for three Easter eggs in the virtual world Oasis. Main character Wade (Tye Sheridan) rushes through the digital streets with the DeLorean from Back to the Future. This is one of the more obvious references to popular films by probably well over 100 references. That we know of!

It’s definitely more than the 80 Easter Eggs that are Yahoo counted. Some fans want even over 1000 small and large allusions in Ready Player One. Probably less. Let’s just agree that there are VERY MANY.

Because if you look long enough and scan your film knowledge, every object used in the film becomes a reference to something. Wade’s bonds, for example, cut a guy with him Rambo knife by. Even the barking of dogs in a scene should sound like the music from Back to the Future. No wonder, that the list on Reddit for weeks grew into almost infinity.

Ready Player One at ProSieben: Even Steven Spielberg overlooked this nasty Easter egg

Spielberg didn’t nod off every Easter Egg individually, of course. Even more, the director and producer of eternal blockbuster classics like Jurassic Park, The Goonies and Great White Shark wanted to contain the allusions to his own works as much as possible. Which is of course difficult given its enormous influence on the film world.









The T-Rex from the dinosaur blockbuster roars around during a race and the DeLorean comes from the Back to the Future produced by Spielberg. But against Spielberg’s will, a Gremlin also made it in Ready Player One. At the bottom of the picture you can see the nasty gremlin with the characteristic mohawk.

© Warner Gremlin in Ready Player One

The monster horror was also produced by Spielberg. How could that happen? The director himself has one logical explanation ready. “I think some of the digital artists tried as many of her favorite references as possible from the 80s to be built in. And after seeing each shot 30 times […] I noticed a few little things. “

This is how the unwanted appearance in the great battle at the end of the film came about:

they have one Gremlin smuggled in and I said, ‘Well, now I think it’s too late to take that guy out.’ And he survived the cut.

A gizmo graffiti can also be seen briefly. Here is a picture from the set:

Recommended editorial content At this point you will find external content from Twitter, which complements the article. You can display it and hide it again with one click.

Some of the hardest to spot Easter Eggs in Ready Player One

An R2-D2 figure lies around on the floor, and Stormtroopers fight in the final battle.

The horror doll Chucky is used as a weapon in the same battle.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from the Michael Bay film are also fighting in battle.

The spaceship Serenity from Firefly appears a couple of times.

In the game, Wade briefly transforms into Superman’s alter ego, Clark Kent.

A poster of Raiders of the Lost Ark hangs in Halliday’s nursery.

Harley Quinn honors the virtual nightclub at the Oasis.

* The links to the Amazon offer are so-called affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we receive a commission.

What’s your favorite reference in Ready Player One?