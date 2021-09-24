6 facts about the actor!

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood. He is best known for films like “Titanic”, “The Beach”, “Catch Me If You Can” or “Departed”. KUKKSI has summarized 10 exciting facts about the film star!

6 facts about Leonardi DiCaprio

First television appearances

First television appearances: Before Leonardo DiCaprio was seen in the big blockbusters, he was involved in several television series. He had guest appearances in the series “Roseanne”, “Lassie”, “California Clan” and “Our loud home”. However, he made his breakthrough with his role in “Eine Wahnsinnsfamilie”.

It wasn’t until 2016 that he got an Oscar

For the first time he was nominated for an Oscar for his role in “Gilbert Grape – Somewhere in Iowa” – that was in 1994. After that he received further Oscar nominations – among others for “Aviator” (2005), “Blood Diamond”, ( 2007) and “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2014). It wasn’t until 22 years after the first Oscar nomination that he received the trophy for “Best Actor” in “The Revenant” in 2016.

A spider was named after him









In 2017 a spider was named after him in the Caribbean – it goes by the name “Spintharus leonardodicaprioi”. And a native beetle in Malaysia was named after him with “Grouvellinus leonardodicaprioi”.

He took care of the last Titanic survivor

After the huge success of “Titanic”, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet still work for the last survivor years later. The two actors made sure that she is financially well cared for and that she could enjoy her old age. The lady died in 2009.

So he gets along with Kate Winslet privately

Rose and Jack are among the most beautiful lovers in film history. The two not only work together professionally, but are also very good friends in their private lives. Leonardo DiCaprio was even with her third wedding as best man.

His greatest passion

Leonardi DiCaprio is very environmentally conscious and is committed to the climate – he does not fly private jets or drive environmentally harmful sports cars. That is why he founded the “Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation”, where he collects money and educates people about environmental problems. The organization is also committed to endangered animal species – including wolves, sharks, elephants, snow leopards, tigers and gorillas. The actor explained the danger of fossil fuels in the documentary “Carbon”. He has also been a UN ambassador for peace since 2014.