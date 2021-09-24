“300: Rise of an Empire” in the cinema: blood, iron, hate – and Eva Green

The blood splatters, heads fall and a black clad Eva Green lets her anger roll over the Aegean Sea. “300: Rise of an Empire” hits theaters and offers stylized aesthetics and muscle-packed heroes. But also a good amount of pure hatred.

Themistocles knows his men behind them. (Photo: 2014 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND LEGENDARY PICTURES FUNDING, LLC.)

The Persians are coming. And Greece is in danger. Ironically, the cradle of Western democracy, philosophy and freedom. What to do against this army of millions, against this overwhelming power from the East, led by a soulless despot? A hero is needed, smart as a fox, hard as steel and freedom-loving like anything else. He’ll fix the matter.

Yes, that’s how it went in “300”, the film that was released in 2007 and became an unexpected – and much criticized – box-office hit. Now the sequel is coming to the cinemas, again based on a comic by Frank Miller (which has not yet been released). “300: Rise of an Empire” is not a sequel in the strict sense of the word, rather it tells the prehistory and parallel events of the predecessor.

Historians prefer to turn a blind eye

The sea battles form the action heart of the film. (Photo: 2014 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND LEGENDARY PICTURES FUNDING, LLC.)

During “300” the battle of Thermopylae in 480 BC. thematized, in which 300 Spartans face the Persian superiority, the new film expands the representation of the Persian Wars in terms of time and space. As with the predecessor, you shouldn’t even try to harmonize the story of the film with the history – the plot is told very freely. Only individual battles serve as reference points, including those of Artemision, Marathon and Salamis.

While in “300” Gerard Butler, as King of Sparta, resisted the Persian invading army, it is in the new film – which is also historically documented – Themistocles (Sullivan Stapleton), who seeks to unite the Greek armies against the attack. Of course, it’s not that simple. The King of Sparta does his own thing (as shown in “300”). But also the retarded Queen Gorgon (Lena Headey) cannot be persuaded to cooperate with the poets and thinkers from Athens.

It couldn’t be more despotic: Xerxes.





(Photo: 2014 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND LEGENDARY PICTURES FUNDING, LLC.)

The other side does not make it easy for the Attic hero either. Sure, Xerxes (like in the first part Rodrigo Santoro) is currently dealing with Leonidas. But he also still has a bill with Themistocles, who (according to the film) finally killed his father Darius. But for now he sends Artemisia (as the mother of all goths: Eva Green, “James Bond – Casino Royale”) into the race.

Yes, this woman also has a historical role model – the only female leader of the Persians in the sea battles against the Greeks. Accordingly, a large part of the film takes place on the waves of the Aegean Sea. You don’t have to know much more about the plot. There is fighting, there is splitting, you see bare steel and man’s muscles and director Noam Murro even manages to accommodate a sex scene that is as crazy as it is superfluous.

Fake blood in slow motion

Evil spawn: Artemisia and her bodyguard. (Photo: 2014 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND LEGENDARY PICTURES FUNDING, LLC.)

The omnipresent depictions of violence are even more drastic in “Rise of an Empire” than in “300”. The blood splatters out of severed body parts in such a way that the line to splatter is crossed here and there. A slow-motion effect is often used over and over again so that the fake blood can be distributed even more effectively. No wonder that the film – unlike its predecessor – can only be seen from the age of 18.

Visually, the strip is clearly based on its predecessor and the Miller comics. Here, too, it looks extremely stylized, but as if it were made from one piece. In addition, there are the successful 3D effects, which are used in a pleasantly discreet way and logically continue the comic template.

Sparta’s Queen Gorgon also reappears. (Photo: 2014 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND LEGENDARY PICTURES FUNDING, LLC.)

It’s so convincing that those who watched “300” will see the sequel. After all, you don’t have to see the blood-drenched fight scenes as a glorification of violence, but can also – as in other films and video games – interpret them as pure entertainment.

Ideologies collide

But – and that’s the catch – the film not only offers sword-wielding action, but also a whole lot of hatred. This is the driving element of all characters: Xerxes wants to avenge his father, Artemisia the fate of her family. But even Themistocles, hero of Attic democracy, falls more and more into the bloodlust, while he never tires of gossiping about how he is defending freedom against evil.

This was also the case with the predecessor to a certain extent, which is why it was criticized many times. But the speeches, which were presented pathetically, were mainly about the defense of the homeland, the wife, the children and the wheat fields swaying in the sunset. The sequel wants to go a step further here too. That is why it is no longer just soldiers that collide, but ideologies.

Thus, Xerxes’ autocratic becoming God is shown as the birth of a demon who is opposed to the democratic discussions of the Greek city-states. This is not only flat and terrifyingly simplistic, it is even alarming how much inhuman hatred this film celebrates. Even if the fountains of blood spurt up, it is the words that make up the real brutality of this film.