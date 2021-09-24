18-year abstinence planned: Anne Hathaway no longer drinks alcohol

Friday, September 24, 2021
Wednesday 23rd January 2019

Clever decision by Anne Hathaway: The Oscar winner has not touched a sip of alcohol for her two-year-old son since last fall. He currently needs your full attention.

What a mother doesn’t do for her child: Oscar winner Anne Hathaway said on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show that she never touches a drop of alcohol anymore. For the benefit of their two year old son, Jonathan Rosebanks. “I won’t drink anything for 18 years while my son lives in my house,” said the actress.




In October 2018, she and her colleague Matthew McConaughey would have approved alcohol at a rum tasting – and could not remember the rest of the evening. The day after, however, she had a bad hangover, which made her think.

Her son is now at an age when he really needs her “around the clock”, especially in the morning hours. The 32-year-old also told of another escapade, admitting that she had been quite critical of her alcohol consumption for a long time. One day she took her son to the day care center. Although she did not drive herself, she had a bad hangover: “That was it for me for good.”

For the host of the talk show, by the way, another reason why she doesn’t want children herself. “I don’t stop drinking,” DeGeneres said with a wink.


