100 years of Avus – Friday is celebrated in the old north curve – BZ Berlin

Last part of the large series over 100 years of Avus. From 10 a.m. on Friday, the anniversary will be celebrated on the north curve, with plenty of contemporary witnesses at the start.

Since the last race in 1998, the “Automobile Traffic and Practice Road” opened in 1921 has only been part of the A115.

But it was always more than just a piece of the motorway. The night the Wall came down, the barriers in Drewitz-Dreilinden also fell. Thousands of GDR citizens from the Nauen, Postdam, Luckenwalde and Zossen districts rolled to Berlin in a Trabi. First flying visit to the west over the Avus, goose bumps on the drive towards the radio tower.

On the other hand, the history of the Avus buildings is rather sad. In 1937 the grandstand, the judges’ tower and an administrative wing were built. The grandstand rotten for decades, it was only this year that it was renovated by a private investor for six million euros.

In their new book “Avus100”, the authors Ulf Schulz and Sven Wedemeyer shed light on a particularly exciting chapter: The Avus and its agents. As early as 1968, the Avus extra was in the agent film “Death Dance of a Killer”.

In 1983 James Bond pounded the Avus, Roger Moore as 007 drove an Alfa Romeo GTV6 in “Octopussy”. In “Bourne Vershwörung” (2004) with Matt Damon, the street is in the picture and the exhibition grounds served as the Italian customs authority.

The Avus – a myth, a legend. It was opened on Friday exactly 100 years ago, on September 24, 1921. How little the current Senate wants to know about the story is proven by the fact that there is no official ceremony.

The “Avus100” initiative organized a private party. It starts on Friday at 10 a.m. in the old north curve (entry 5 euros, free entry for children up to 16 years of age).

There are also many historic racing cars from Avus history, including the Silver Arrow. On a stage there will be expert talk with contemporary witnesses and legendary Avus racing drivers, including Peter Spahr, Kurt Ahrens, Peter and Stefan Mücke and Hans-Joachim Stuck.

The BZ, which has been reporting on Avus since the beginning 100 years ago, says: HAPPY BIRTHDAY.