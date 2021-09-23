YouTuberin dares crazy back biceps training from “The Rock”

There’s no question that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is in a different league when it comes to strength training. Can anyone keep up with that? A YouTuber has now tried it – and dared to do “The Rocks” back and biceps training.

Actor “The Rock” is incredibly fit, no question about it. The 49-year-old does not only train hard for roles in films like “Baywatch” or “Black Adam”. In his private life, too, his philosophy is always to be as fit as possible. What he does in the gym, he regularly shares with his fans on YouTube or Instagram. British fitness model Lucy Davis is one of them. She now dared to take on a very special fitness challenge – namely the back and biceps training by “The Rock” – with no less than 50 sentences.

YouTuberin dares to do back biceps training by “The Rock”

Lucy Davis is a fitness model and regularly posts different workouts on YouTube. But even though she is really fit, the challenge earned her great respect in advance. Because she knew: this was a challenge. “The Rocks back biceps workout is insane. 50 sentences! I usually do 16 to 20 sets, ”she explained in her challenge video. But she resolved to do the tough exercises, some of which are even super sentences.

Part 1 of the challenge – back training

For the first half of the training, the 24-year-old had planned the exercises for the back. The start was made with the lat pulldown in the V-grip on the chest. Not a problem for the former swimmer yet. It continued with a series of different pulling and rowing exercises. Although it was getting more and more exhausting, Davis still seemed quite relaxed at this point. Then the first big challenge at the end of the back training. Now supersets from a combination of two exercises were the order of the day. “Seven sets of 8 to 10 repetitions each on the wide lat pulldown, which alternate with 8 to 10 back extensors. And go to failure on the last three reps. That’s a total of 14 sets, so basically an entire workout, ”explained the YouTuber.

You can see here how much Davis struggled with the supersets at the end of the back workout:









Part 2 of the challenge – biceps training

At the beginning of the second half of “The Rocks” back biceps training, Davis already had 65 minutes of workout in his bones. At this point, she was assuming an additional 40 minutes for the biceps, so her workout would end up being 1 hour and 40 minutes. “Next up are seven sets of biceps curls on the cable pulley. Seven sets – I don’t usually do that many in a week and certainly not in the course of a single training session, ”explained Davis, before she starts the biceps training much more exhausted than before the super sets, but still motivated. After the aforementioned biceps curls on the cable pulley, there were also curls on the machine, curls with dumbbells and curls with a barbell. Gradually, they were visibly pushing Davis to its limits.

The exercises from “The Rocks” back and biceps training at a glance

move

Lat pulldown with V-grip to the chest (4 sets of 8 to 12 repetitions each)

Barbell rows (4 sets of 8 to 12 repetitions each)

One-armed hip dumbbell row (2 sets of 8 to 12 repetitions each)

One-armed dumbbell row to the chest (2 sets of 8 to 12 repetitions each)

V-grip cable rowing (3 sets of 8 to 10 repetitions each)

Superset consisting of a wide lat pulldown (7 sets of 8 to 10 repetitions each; the last 3 repetitions until muscle failure) and back extension (7 sets of 8 to 10 repetitions each; the last 3 repetitions until muscle failure)

biceps

Cable curls (7 sets of 8 to 12 repetitions each)

Curls on the biceps machine (3 sets of 8 to 12 repetitions each)

Two-handed curls with dumbbells (3 sets of 10 to 15 repetitions each)

Curls with a barbell on the biceps machine (3 sets of 8 to 12 repetitions each

Conclusion: With the training of “The Rock” to the limit

Davis does the back biceps workout à la Dwayne Johnson in a total of 1 hour and 36 minutes. “At the end of the back workout, I felt very lethargic and was already at 1 hour and 10 minutes. At that point, I wasn’t really sure if the biceps workout would still work. But I made it and I’m so damn tired, ”Lucy Davis concludes at the end of her video. Similar to “The Rock”, who likes to post his cheat meals, the fitness model was also looking forward to a well-deserved, delicious meal after completing the challenge.