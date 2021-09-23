Thursday, September 23, 2021
HomeNewsWill Smith's Daughter Is Polyamorous: The Smith Family Love Life - Folks
News

Will Smith’s Daughter Is Polyamorous: The Smith Family Love Life – Folks

By Sonia Gupta
0
66




It never gets boring with this family!

The Smiths, along with the Baldwins and the Kardashians, are THE star clan par excellence. Her name tag in front of her villa is one of the particularly illustrious ones in the chiceria neighborhood of Malibu.

And together they form the head: Will (52) and Jada Pinkett Smith (49), superstars in Hollywood. He – the “Prince of Bel-Air” – earned an estimated 44 million in 2020 according to “Forbes”, she is known from “Matrix” and “Gotham” and has more than 10 million followers on Instagram.

But not only in front of the camera, the super parents also stir up the industry again and again as singers. And the children are in no way inferior to this star power.

Here you will find content from YouTube

In order to interact with or display content from YouTube and other social networks, we need your consent.

Mama Jada started her own talk show about two years ago in collaboration with Facebook, the “Red Table Talk”. Always with you: your mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris (67) and daughter Willow (20).

Three generations of Smith at one table – entertainment and never-before-known family secrets guaranteed!

Here you will find content from Facebook

In order to interact with or display content from Facebook and other social networks, we need your consent.

In the new episode, Willow blurted out quite openly: “I’m polyamorous!” Instead of discussing such an intimate topic privately in their own four walls, the Smiths publicly discuss their family group.

Willow: “The basis for this is the freedom to shape a relationship in a way that works best for YOU. And don’t just fall into monogamy just because everyone says it’s the right thing to do. “

What is polyamory?

Polyamory means that a person is not only attracted to a single person, but has several romantic (and sexual) relationships at the same time. Every partner knows about it, no relationship is secret.

Polyamory is often confused with polygamy, but it is something very different. Polygamous people have multiple MARRIAGES at the same time.

When it comes to polyamory, the partners place great value on honesty, trust and closeness. Another reason Willow says she doesn’t believe in the traditional model of marriage is that many divorces are the result of infidelity.




Grandma Adrienne, who can clearly see the surprise, expresses some concerns: “I have the feeling that everything here revolves around sex,” said the hostess’ mother.


Will Smith with daughter Willow, wife Jada and son Trey (from right)

Will Smith with daughter Willow, wife Jada and son Trey from his first marriage (from right)Photo: imago images / Starface

Apparently a typical prejudice. Willow clarifies, “I’m the only polyamore in my circle of friends, and I have the least sex of all.”

Mama Jada stands behind her daughter. Smith’s argument: “Most monogams only do this because they believe they have no other choice.” And Adrienne alias Gammy is also more insightful afterwards.

Here you will find content from Instagram

In order to interact with or display content from Instagram and other social networks, we need your consent.

By the way, Willow’s parents also drive a slightly different model. They not only like to go to swinger parties, they also have an open marriage. With success: They have been married since 1997.

Still, there are stumbling blocks. Like Jada’s affair with rapper August Alsina (27), who was also a friend of Smith’s son Jaden (22). The phase even led to a brief separation in 2016. Will: “Marriage is not for the weak in heart. But there is a lot of power in knowing that the other will stay with you, no matter what. “

Not the first time that something has come to light between the three Smith ladies. In 2019, Jada Pinkett-Smith revealed on the show that she once had a threesome in her 20s (via “Fox News”). Would that also be something for Grandmother Adrienne?

And how! In early April, Norris said, “I’ve always wanted that.” Granddaughter Willow’s reaction? She was shocked.


Previous articleBrad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in court: That’s what Schloss-Zoff is about – people
Next article5 crypto events the GlobalBlock Trading Desk is watching on Thursday
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv