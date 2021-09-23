when are the clocks adjusted? Time change in autumn 2021 is pending

The time change, the start of “winter time” 2021, is pending. Do you set the clock forward or back? Is it allowed to sleep longer or is the night getting shorter? On which devices do I have to change the clocks and how does it work on the mobile phone? Here is a quick answer to those questions.

The days would be shorter and colder. As every year, at the end of summer, it is clear when the clock will be changed. You can still say goodbye to summer time for a few days. The clocks will be changed at the end of October. More precisely, the next clock change in 2021 will be on the night of 30th of October on the October 31. You should then adjust yourselves at the latest on Sunday after getting up. The clock changes from 3:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. Then the “winter time” is rung in. Winter time is also known as “normal time” or “standard time”. The clock is then put back one hour. That means there is on Sunday night an hour more sleep. This hour will be “deducted” again on Sunday, March 26th, 2022 when the clock is then switched back to “summer time”.

All information also as a video:

Time change – end of summer time: Date 2021

The time change from summer to Winter time 2021 takes place in the night from Saturday, October 30th to Sunday, October 31st, 2021.

takes place in the night from Saturday, October 30th to Sunday, October 31st, 2021. Then the clock of 3 o’clock set back to 2 o’clock.

When changing from “summer time” to “winter time”, the night becomes one hour extended.

This graphic explains it very simply: When switching to summer time, the clock was set forward (yellow), on October 31, 2021 it will be set back again (blue):

Time change: List of all clocks and devices that need to be set

With most modern watches, you no longer have to be active yourself. On the smartphone, PC or on the smartwatch, the time change usually takes place automatically if you have not changed the default setting. Here is an overview of clocks or technical devices with an integrated clock that may have to be changed manually when changing the time. You can either open this article on your mobile phone and work through all the points or this checklist as a Download PDF file here and print it out.

living room

TV

Receiver

Blu-ray / DVD player

Weather station

Wall clock

kitchen

oven

microwave

Coffee machine

Wall clock

Electronic devices, miscellaneous

Wrist watch / pocket watch

MP3 player

radio

stereo system

Answering machine

home phone

fax

alarm clock

Digital camera

camcorder

Fitness tracker, heart rate monitor

Medical devices (e.g. blood pressure monitor) Braun wrist watch BN0211BKMHG

House technic









thermostat

heater

Timer

Alarm system

motion detector

Lighting (time-controlled systems)

Garden irrigation (time-controlled systems)

mobility

Car radio

Motorcycle (clock)

Navigation systems

Bike computer

Fitness tracker, heart rate monitor

Time change on the mobile phone and on the computer

Smartphone and PC users don’t have to worry about the time change: As a rule, the digital clocks from Android, iOS and Windows change automatically – provided the correct setting has been selected.

Polls: That’s what Germans think about the time change

According to our GIGA survey, around 80 percentthat the time change is rather pointless, unnecessary or even stressful for your health. Only 20% see advantages in the changeover. Many complain of restlessness and sleep problems, and are even irritable after the time change. At Statista, too, there is a similar picture of the (in) sense of the time change. What do you think about that?

The ZDF Politbarometer asked the following question in a survey: “If the time change is abolished, would you like daylight saving time all year round or winter time all year round?” The answers show that the majority of those questioned are in favor of the permanent maintenance of summer time – should the time change be abolished will.

Time change: what’s that good for?

The colloquial “winter time” is actually the “normal time”. In March the clock will be switched to Central European Summer Time in order to save energy costs. Nowadays the time change is criticized in many places as unnecessary. When the time change was introduced, the aim was to make better use of bright daylight in order to save energy costs and resources for generating artificial light. In addition, you can sleep better in the additional hour in the dark. The reasons for the time change were in particular the 1973 and 1979/1980 oil crises.

The time was first changed during the First World War on April 30, 1916 in the German Empire, Austria-Hungary and Great Britain. This should increase the time with usable daylight. However, after the end of the First World War, the first phase of the clock change was suspended. It was not until 1975 that most of the countries of the European Community followed and introduced daylight saving time. In 1977 the plans were implemented. Here, too, a better use of energy was in the foreground. Since 1996, the clock has been set uniformly in the EU. Germany is one of over 60 countries that set the clock forwards or backwards. However, the time change is often criticized and perceived as nonsensical. Many no longer see the time change as an opportunity to save energy and see the time change as a historical holdover.

EU: Time change should (actually) be abolished

According to an EU-wide survey on the time change that was carried out in 2018, the EU’s abolition was under scrutiny. In fact, the majority of the EU Parliament then voted in favor of abolishing the time change from 2021. So far, however, there are no implementation plans. The member states of the EU can decide for themselves whether they want to live permanently in summer or winter time in the event of the time change being abolished. According to the latest information, it was due to the “agreements between the member states”. Ultimately, the aim is to prevent a patchwork of different time zones from being created in Europe.

when are the clocks adjusted? Sayings to remember – forward or backward?

If you are faced with the question “When will the clock be changed?” Every six months, there are a few donkey bridges and memorabilia with which you can remember whether it goes an hour forward or backward: