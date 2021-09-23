What does the world look like after the corona virus? The thriller “Songbird” paints a dark scenario …





What if the world had to be quarantined for four years due to an uncontrollable and constantly changing Covid virus? The film addresses this very topical and frightening question “Songbird”, Which simulates exactly this scenario and is up-to-date on Amazon Prime Video for free can be accessed (if you are a Prime member). The film is also exciting in terms of the cast. So you can’t just see you again in “Songbird” Demi Moore be happy. The thriller is also in the other roles KJ Apa (“Riverdale”), Sofia Carson (“Descendants”), Craig Robinson (“This is the end”), Peter Stormare (“American gods”) and Alexandra Daddario (“We Summon the Darkness”) interesting cast. You can see the trailer for the film below.









Infected Americans are torn from their homes and forced into quarantine camps, in so-called ‘Q-Zones’, from which there is no escape. But some brave souls resist the forces of oppression. In the midst of this dystopian landscape, the fearless courier Nico (KJ Apa) appears, who is immune to the deadly pathogen and who discovers his own hope and love in Sara (Sofia Carson), although the lockdown strictly forbids physical contact. When Sara is said to be infected, Nico races desperately through the barren streets of Los Angeles in search of the only thing that can save her from imprisonment – or worse …

Order from Amazon.de: