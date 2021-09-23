Watch “Dangerous Liaisons” again on Arte: Stephen Frears’ film as a repeat online and on TV

On September 22nd, 2021 (Wednesday), Arte showed the film “Dangerous Liaisons” by Stephen Frears on television. When and where the film will be broadcast again, whether only digitally or also on traditional television, you can find out here at news.de.

On Wednesday (September 22nd, 2021) the film “Dangerous Liaisons” was shown on television. You missed Stephen Frears’ film at 8:15 pm but you definitely want to see it? Have a look at the Arte-Media library over. This offers numerous TV contributions online as video on demand to stream – also and especially after the respective broadcast on television. You can usually find the program online after it has been broadcast on TV. Unfortunately, this does not apply to all programs. Also on TV, “Dangerous Liaisons” is repeated again on Arte: On 26.9.2021 around 9:20 a.m..









“Dangerous Liaisons” on TV: That’s what the social drama is about

Paris, around 1780: The Marquise de Merteuil and the Viscount de Valmont, who once had an affair with each other, stage social and erotic intrigues out of pure lust for evil. Valmont bets he can seduce the newly wed, virtuous Madame de Tourvel. But this time his perfidious plan ends in tragedy: he unexpectedly falls in love with his victim. (Source: Arte, transmitted by FUNKE program magazines)

All information and actors in “Dangerous Liaisons” at a glance

Repetition on: 9/26/2021 (9:20 am)

at: Arte

from: Stephen Frears

With: Glenn Close, John Malkovich, Michelle Pfeiffer, Swoosie Kurtz, Keanu Reeves, Mildred Natwick, Uma Thurman, Peter Capaldi, Joe Sheridan and Valerie Gogan

script: Christopher Hampton

camera: Philippe Rousselot

music George Fenton

genre: Adventure, drama, humor and romance / love

Year of production: 1988

FSK: Approved from 16 years of age

Original title: “Dangerous Liaisons”

subtitle: Yes

In HD: Yes

Audio description: Yes

roj / news.de