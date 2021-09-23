Trailer for the Netflix vampire film “Night Teeth” · KINO.de

Netflix has released the first trailer for the horror film “Night Teeth”, which is teeming with sexy vampires. Megan Fox is one of them.

Netflix and October: Subscribers know that means a lot of horror films just in time for Halloween. A family-friendly foretaste was recently given with “Nightbooks”. From the September 24, 2021 starts “Midnight Mass”, the new series by Mike Flanagan (“Spuk in Hill House”, “Spuk in Bly Manor”). Five days later there is from September 29, 2021 “Nobody gets out of here alive”. So it goes on until the climax and “Army of the Dead” spin-off “Army of Thieves” (from the October 29, 2021) by and with Matthias Schweighöfer.

And in between, with “Night Teeth”, a potential guilty pleasure appears, in which the vampires are allowed to be sexy, bloodthirsty and without a driver’s license. So they need a driver, as the first trailer shows:

“Night Teeth”: Vampires * also need a chauffeur

In order to earn some extra money, student Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) works as a chauffeur for one night. He is supposed to drive two mysterious young women (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry) across Los Angeles for a wild night of partying. He quickly succumbed to the charm of his customers, but soon discovered that they not only planned something special for him, but also had a great appetite for blood – they were vampires. As the events of that night become more and more chaotic, Benny finds himself caught between the front lines of a secret war that turns rival groups of vampires against those who have made it their business to protect humanity – led by Benny’s brother (Raul Castillo) .

You could imagine the whole thing as if you had put Tom Cruise in his role as the vampire Lestat from “Interview with a Vampire” in Michael Mann’s “Collateral”.

Whether they will have a bigger role is not clear from the trailer, but Megan Fox and “The Voyeurs” star Sidney Sweeney are on board as sexy vampires, as are “Game of Thrones” star Alfie Allen and “Vikings” – Star Alexander Ludwig. Adam Randall (“iBoy”) directed it based on a script by debutant Brent Dillon.

“Night Teeth” stands from October 20, 2021 available through Netflix.

