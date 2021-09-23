Tom Felton’s girlfriend: Who is the “Harry Potter” star dating?

Does Tom Felton have a girlfriend right now? The “Harry Potter” star regularly inspires fans on TikTok and Instagram with his content and celebrates the film and book series at least as much as the fan base. It’s hard to believe that some people think he hated his role back then. But today is not supposed to be about the Potterheads, today we are looking at Felton’s private life. Who is he dating? Who did he date? And of course we can’t avoid the rumors that Felton had something going on with a “Harry Potter” co-star … 😏

“Star Wars”, “Twilight” & Co .: That’s what the child stars do today

Tom Felton’s first (?) Girlfriend: Melissa Tamschick

Agree & read on Our editorial team has an external to tell this story Content from Instagram

selected and added at this point in the article. Before we display this content, we need your consent. You can revoke your consent at any time, e.g. through the data protection manager. This does not affect the legality of the processing carried out up until the next revocation. Yes, I agree and would like to see the content



At the age of 17, in 2004, Tom Felton had his first “official” girlfriend. The singer Melissa Tamschick! At that time, Felton played the role that would forever catapult him into the hearts of fans for the third time: the slimy bastard Draco Malfoy! Behind the camera, however, Felton was and is quite a charmer, so we’re hardly surprised that his first relationship was quite a long one. The two were caught together at an airport by paparazzi and then nobody could really deny that something was going on between them. But that didn’t stop them from doing it anywhere, because there is no official statement from the two of them whether there was anything to the rumors! The two are said to have been together for over three years – if they were. Whether they were a couple or not: April 2004 was a dark, dark month for all “Harry Potter” – and especially Draco Malfoy fans. 💔 But it wouldn’t be the only time that Felton should start a relationship …

Phoebe Tonkin – Tom Felton’s next love

Agree & read on Our editorial team has an external to tell this story Content from Instagram

selected and added at this point in the article. Before we display this content, we need your consent. You can revoke your consent at any time, e.g. through the data protection manager. This does not affect the legality of the processing carried out up until the next revocation. Yes, I agree and would like to see the content



So we have to say: Felton’s love life raises questions! Some sources claim he and Tamschick split in 2006. Others speak of 2007. Generally not so wild – separate is separate! However, in the case of Felton’s second girlfriend, actress Phoebe Tonkin, things get pretty interesting. The actor is said to have been together with the star from “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Originals” from 2006 onwards. Wait a minute, didn’t he have something else with Tamschick? Correctly! The relationship between him and Tonkin is said to have lasted for almost two and a half years. And as in the case of Tamschick, Felton didn’t say a word about the rumors about his relationship with Tonkin. So was it all just nonsense? Has he never been with Tonkin? Or was he even with both girls at the same time? Did the two know about each other? Did he never talk about it because he just wanted to keep his private life private? Or was he pulling off a pretty Malfoy-esque thing? What a Slytherin! What now may be the truth, we are overwhelmed in this case. But enough of the rumors, it’s time for something tangible!









Tom Felton’s girlfriend: Jade Olivia Gordon

Agree & read on Our editorial team has an external to tell this story Content from Instagram

selected and added at this point in the article. Before we display this content, we need your consent. You can revoke your consent at any time, e.g. through the data protection manager. This does not affect the legality of the processing carried out up until the next revocation. Yes, I agree and would like to see the content



Felton’s first really official relationship – it’s about time, we’ve already left two ex-girlfriends behind us, if you can call them that! Gordon saw all of the Harry Potter fans side by side with Felton in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 – and many didn’t even notice! Or maybe they were distracted by all the star make-up, which didn’t make them look older but weaker. 😐 Felton went all in in this relationship: while his first two relationships might not have been at all because none of the people involved said a word about it, Felton couldn’t stop talking about them at the time! The two got together in 2008, and Felton never tires of emphasizing that his best friend is also his boyfriend. Aaaaw! 💖 But after eight years the two separated. Meanwhile, Gordon is even married to another man. And we’d be sorry for Felton if there wasn’t someone else we’d much rather see him with …

Tom Felton’s true love: Emma Watson

Agree & read on Our editorial team has an external to tell this story Content from Instagram

selected and added at this point in the article. Before we display this content, we need your consent. You can revoke your consent at any time, e.g. through the data protection manager. This does not affect the legality of the processing carried out up until the next revocation. Yes, I agree and would like to see the content



Okay, the headline is too promising and if we’re honest the two of them are only together in our heads. 🤣 Felton and fellow actor Emma Watson are very open about the fact that Watson once had a very hard crush on him. And maybe still has? No, we don’t know. As “Harry Potter” fans know, Watson played Hermione Granger in the films. In the story, Hermione and Draco weren’t big fans of each other, in real life it would be more than ironic (and great!) If the two of them made a couple. Felton once said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that there was something between the two. “We have been very close for a long time. I admire her, she is amazing“He said at the time. And she seems to reciprocate these feelings – but “unfortunately” both are “only” so close in platonic terms. But to be honest: friends are worth so much and we are more than happy that the two of them get along so well and apparently still meet quite regularly after all these years. At the end of days, friendship is also a form of love. So we have achieved our goal and can say: Tom Felton and Emma Watson love each other! 💖

So Felton is currently single, but it wouldn’t be the first time that the good guy has been secretly in a relationship – or two! So we are careful with our assessment and (of course only because of this) regularly check out his latest posts on Insta, TikTok and Twitter. 😍

! ->! ->! ->