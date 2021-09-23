Tom Cruise gay? New documentary about the mega-star

“Man with two missions”: Tom Cruise documentary in a first broadcast on ARTE.

Hollywood – ARTE did it again! The broadcaster once again puts a star in the seemingly wonderful spotlight. With an overwhelmingly good documentary, the controversial, eternally young Actor Tom Cruise (58) bestowed a comprehensive homage. Cruise is illuminated from all sides; The contradicting sides of the mega-star are not left unmentioned.

“Man with two missions”: Tom Cruise (58) here at the film premiere of “Last Samurai” in 2003. © Shutterstock / Everett Collection / ARTE France



It’s a little Advent treat that ARTE is sending into the race this Sunday evening. The documentary “Tom Cruise: Man with Two Missions” is being broadcast for the first time.

It starts chronologically – with his film “Top Gun – You fear neither death nor the devil” Tom Cruise once advanced to become a world star. 40 years later he still plays in Hollywood’s top league – just as young as he used to be, you might think. Here even Oscar Wilde’s “Dorian Grays” eternal youth is brought up …

Cruise works with numerous star directors Martin Scorsese (“The Color of Money”), Sydney Pollack (“The Company”), Oliver Stone (“Born on July 4th”), Michael Mann (“Collateral”), Paul Thomas Anderson (” Magnolia “) and Steven Spielberg (” War of the Worlds “,” Minority Report “) together is considered” Hollywood’s great action star “, but his person is not undisputed in his private life.

Cruise has been in the film business for over 40 years, enjoys world fame, ranked hit after hit and still dares to do breakneck stunts.

Even the space is not too dangerous for him: He wants to be “the first orbital tightrope walker in human history – without any support from special effects”.