Tom Cruise gay? New documentary about the mega-star
By Björn Strauss
Hollywood – ARTE did it again! The broadcaster once again puts a star in the seemingly wonderful spotlight. With an overwhelmingly good documentary, the controversial, eternally young Actor Tom Cruise (58) bestowed a comprehensive homage. Cruise is illuminated from all sides; The contradicting sides of the mega-star are not left unmentioned.
It’s a little Advent treat that ARTE is sending into the race this Sunday evening. The documentary “Tom Cruise: Man with Two Missions” is being broadcast for the first time.
It starts chronologically – with his film “Top Gun – You fear neither death nor the devil” Tom Cruise once advanced to become a world star. 40 years later he still plays in Hollywood’s top league – just as young as he used to be, you might think. Here even Oscar Wilde’s “Dorian Grays” eternal youth is brought up …
Cruise works with numerous star directors Martin Scorsese (“The Color of Money”), Sydney Pollack (“The Company”), Oliver Stone (“Born on July 4th”), Michael Mann (“Collateral”), Paul Thomas Anderson (” Magnolia “) and Steven Spielberg (” War of the Worlds “,” Minority Report “) together is considered” Hollywood’s great action star “, but his person is not undisputed in his private life.
Cruise has been in the film business for over 40 years, enjoys world fame, ranked hit after hit and still dares to do breakneck stunts.
Even the space is not too dangerous for him: He wants to be “the first orbital tightrope walker in human history – without any support from special effects”.
Forever young beau, stunt man, actor – Tom Cruise is an all-rounder
He is always fully absorbed in his roles; his radiant smile represents the youthful masculinity that must be preserved in Hollywood. From “Top Gun” to Kubrick’s last film “Eyes Wide Shut”, stages in his life are shown, discussed and interpreted.
“Eyes Wide Shut”, which incidentally was filmed for over 18 months, moreover with his then wife Nicole Kidman, seems to have been a turning point in his life. Here, striking talk show excerpts are shown in the documentary, which show him crying, thoughtful, brittle. And deeply touched.
His alleged gayness also becomes a topic in the documentary in relation to this film. Here there is talk of “a possibly hidden homosexuality of the actor”.
At the very top, the star fell. His involvement with the sect “Scientology”, of which he is one of the most prominent faces, stands in his way. All of his wives have also left him, from Nicole Kidman to Katie Holmes – and he seems to be very alone in life, according to the interpretation in the documentary. Perhaps the reasons for this lie in his difficult childhood as a child of divorce …
Why is it that the fans of Cruise over and over again overlook these downsides in his personality?
Despite all the successes, the Hollywood beau never won an Oscar – until now
TV tip: Today, Sunday (November 29, 2020, 10:40 p.m.) and December 6, 2020 at 9:05 a.m. and December 27 at 11:05 a.m. you can see the comprehensive documentation on ARTE or online until January 28, 2021 in the Media library.
Cover Photo: Shutterstock / Everett Collection / ARTE France