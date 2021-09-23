Tom Cruise freaks out on the set: “… then you’re fucking gone!”

Inhuman or just the right announcement in times of pandemics? “The Sun” made a minute-long outburst of anger from Tom Cruise on the set of “Mission Impossible 7” public. Previously, corona rules were allegedly violated.

E.It’s a remarkable audio document, and it causes heated debates on social media: You can hear world star Tom Cruise – and he is apparently very, very angry. The presumably secretly recorded recording, which was first made public by the newspaper “The Sun”, is several minutes long and is interrupted by beeps again and again because the swear words are so drastic.

But what happened? “The Sun”, but also the online magazine “Daily Beast” report that the rant was recorded in Great Britain, on the set of the current shoot for the action film “Mission Impossible 7”. The film – a continuation of the successful blockbuster with a budget of millions – has already had several interruptions and postponements due to the corona pandemic.

According to media reports, the US actor, who is also the producer of the film, now testified to an alleged violation of the Covid protection rules. Cruise reacted to this with an outburst of anger, which by the way is also a kind of inventory of the entertainment industry, which is under pressure.

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from Twitter and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

“They are in Hollywood right now and are making films because of us,” Cruise can be heard. “We’re creating thousands of jobs here, you A … holes. That’s a fact! There are no excuses. You can tell the people who are losing their damned houses because our industry is closed! ”He goes on to say that he, Cruise, has the“ future of this damned industry ”in his hands. “Every day” he has the studio, insurance and the producers on the phone and has to report on the progress of the production. “They rely on us to make films here,” is his emotional appeal.









“We’re not closing this damn film, is that clear?”

Then he said, apparently in the direction of a rule breaker, “I’m sorry, I can’t apologize. I told you and now I want that to be done too. And if you don’t, you’re fucking gone! ”His conclusion:“ We’re not closing this damn film, is that clear? ”

also read

What exactly caused the outburst is not entirely clear. Allegedly, two sound engineers were standing at their mixing consoles at a distance that Cruise apparently felt was too small. The “New York Times”, in turn, wants to know that two people leaned over a screen together, although according to the official Corona rules they should have kept a distance of more than one meter.

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from Twitter and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

On social media, the sound recordings are now actively shared and commented on. Many users praise Cruise for his passion and the statements that – in Corona times – are perceived as clear and unambiguous. Others criticize the actor as arrogant, aggressive, even inhuman.

There is a third narrative in the British and US media, which also report on the breakout: there are repeated references to Cruise’s membership in Scientology.

Dropouts like Leah Remini repeat serious allegations against Cruise, who is one of the leading figures of the controversial religious community, in articles. It is not appropriate to feel sympathy for the 58-year-old, it says in a comment on “The Daily Beast” under the line: “Do not praise Tom Cruise for insulting his employees.”

also read “Mission Impossible 6”

It is unclear who made the sound recording and how it came into the possession of the “Sun”. The paper itself declined to comment. The Paramount film studio also refused to comment. Of course, it cannot be completely ruled out that the sound clip, which looks so authentic, is simply supposed to be a particularly sophisticated advertising measure for the seventh part of the agent saga.

The cinema release for “MI: 7” should be in the coming year. The production was badly affected by the corona pandemic and has become immensely expensive as a result: In February, the shooting of the film in Venice had to be stopped. Work has been going on again since September, now in Great Britain.