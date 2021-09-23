This designer uses OnlyFans differently than you might think!

(Almost) everything is allowed on OnlyFans. The platform differs from other social media portals in that profile owners can demand money from their subscribers. In return, they receive exclusive content – which is predominantly of a pornographic nature. Whoever has rank and name can really cash in on OnlyFans. Whether Blac Chyna (32) or Cardi B (28), Bella Thorne (23) or Austin Mahone (24): the web service offers them all an additional source of income. Of course, other content can also be shared. The designer is now taking this opportunity Rebecca Minkoff to give insights into the fashion world.

“Light, camera, fashion! We welcome the style manager Rebecca Minkoffwho is here to take a look at the life of a designer, “OnlyFans presented the native Californian at his Instagram-Page. The magazine Just Jared according to would like Rebecca use the platform to show material that was created behind the scenes for the production and presentation of their collection. She would also like to report on her path as a female founder in the fashion industry. She does not want to charge fees for this. Only Fans founder and CEO Tim Stokely is very impressed by the idea: “I think it’s brilliant.”

“It has always been essential for me to know my customers and to strengthen the relationship with them”explained Rebecca in a statement. “I regularly get similar questions about the business and my career, so it’s useful to have a stage to share my knowledge and interact with my community.”

advertisement

Rebecca Minkoff, designer

advertisement







Instagram / rebeccaminkoff Rebecca Minkoff, February 2021

advertisement

Rebecca Minkoff in January 2016 in New York City

87 I think it’s a fantastic idea! 34 I doubt that will work.



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz