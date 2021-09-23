Thursday, September 23, 2021
HomeNewsThis designer uses OnlyFans differently than you might think!
News

This designer uses OnlyFans differently than you might think!

By Arjun Sethi
0
55




(Almost) everything is allowed on OnlyFans. The platform differs from other social media portals in that profile owners can demand money from their subscribers. In return, they receive exclusive content – which is predominantly of a pornographic nature. Whoever has rank and name can really cash in on OnlyFans. Whether Blac Chyna (32) or Cardi B (28), Bella Thorne (23) or Austin Mahone (24): the web service offers them all an additional source of income. Of course, other content can also be shared. The designer is now taking this opportunity Rebecca Minkoff to give insights into the fashion world.

“Light, camera, fashion! We welcome the style manager Rebecca Minkoffwho is here to take a look at the life of a designer, “OnlyFans presented the native Californian at his Instagram-Page. The magazine Just Jared according to would like Rebecca use the platform to show material that was created behind the scenes for the production and presentation of their collection. She would also like to report on her path as a female founder in the fashion industry. She does not want to charge fees for this. Only Fans founder and CEO Tim Stokely is very impressed by the idea: “I think it’s brilliant.”

“It has always been essential for me to know my customers and to strengthen the relationship with them”explained Rebecca in a statement. “I regularly get similar questions about the business and my career, so it’s useful to have a stage to share my knowledge and interact with my community.”

Rebecca Minkoff, designer
Rebecca Minkoff, February 2021

Instagram / rebeccaminkoff

Rebecca Minkoff, February 2021
Rebecca Minkoff in January 2016 in New York City


Previous articleMe, Batman and the genius Jack Nicholson
Next articleLorenz Büffel distances himself from Johnny Depp
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv