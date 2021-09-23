They come back to the screen together

The two actors were together in front of the camera in 1997 for the film ‘Good Will Hunting’, for which they also wrote the screenplay – for which the two were even able to look forward to an Oscar. Now the Hollywood stars, who are also close friends in private, dare to look together again in front of the lens. The two are on board in the period film ‘The Last Duel’, which Ridley Scott will direct. The film is set in 14th century France and Damon, (48), and Affleck, (46), play two French knights, Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, who are best friends. However, the two become enemies, because when de Carrouges goes to war, he accuses his friend on his return that he raped his wife Margerite de Carrouges while he was away. But nobody believes the woman. So de Carrouges asks the king for help – it comes to a duel between the two opponents in which they fight to the death. God will decide and thus make it clear on which side the truth lies. If Le Gris loses it is proof that he is a rapist, if de Carrouges dies, it is said that his wife has falsely accused le Gris and is therefore burned at the stake.