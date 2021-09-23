These are the cult boxer’s best sayings

Rocky Balboa should be known to every boxing fan, as the robust athlete wrote film history. Here are the boxer’s best quotes.

As boxing legend Rocky Balboa, Sylvester Stallone undoubtedly made Hollywood history. Beginning in the mid-70s with “Rocky”, the sports drama up to the spin-off “Creed II” grew into a true epic that still inspires today. It is now Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan), the son of Rocky’s buddy Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), who is at the center of the films. But the row around the boxing icon not only comes up with neatly staged fight scenes, but also with some pithy sayings. We have put together the best quotes from Rocky Balboa for you.

Quotes from Rocky Balboa: These are the heart of the boxer’s statements

“The world is not just made up of sunshine and rainbows. It’s often a mean and ugly place. And I don’t care how strong you are She will bring you to your knees and crush you if you let her. You and I – and no one else either – can strike as hard as life. But the point is not how hard you can hit. The only thing that counts is how many blows he can take and whether he continues anyway. How much you can take and still carry on. That’s the only way to win! “

“In life it doesn’t depend on how much you give out, but on how much you can pocket!”

“When you know what you’re worth, go and get it. But only if you are ready to take the blows for it! But don’t point your finger at others and say you’re not where you wanted to be, because of him or because of her or anyone else. Weaklings do that! And you are not – you are better! “

“If I am still standing when the final gong rings, then I will know for the first time in my life that I am not just some bum, a nobody.”

“You can do it. The difference between a hero and a coward is that the hero is ready to fight to try! Do you understand? That guy over there is scared too. You both are scared. “

“Maybe I can’t win, maybe all I can do is take as many punches as he deals. But to beat me he has to kill me in the ring – and to kill me he has to have the strength to look me in the eye. And to do that he has to be ready to die himself. And I don’t know if he’s ready for it. “

“If I can change, then you can also change, then the whole world must be able to change.”

“Not in a way that I could brag about.” (Rocky’s answer in the interview when asked if he had a criminal record.)

“Adrian, look, I did it!”

“Only if you have the fear under control, Tommy, will it really bring you something.”

