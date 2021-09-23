Then the Marvel film will appear on Disney + KINO.de

Disney + Day will take place in November, when a lot of new content will land on the streaming platform. Including “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” started around three weeks ago and has turned out to be a real success just a few days after it opened in theaters. As part of Disney + Day, the superhero blockbuster will soon add to the streaming service’s offering.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” will soon be released by Disney +: Here you can secure a subscription

At the November 12, 2021 The mouse company is celebrating the two-year anniversary of the in-house streaming service with Disney + Day. For all subscribers, this means plenty of supplies of selected films and series as well as a small foretaste of upcoming projects. The new entries will also include “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, which is one of the most successful films of the year with grossing over 300 million US dollars. As a result, the feature film ends up in the streaming offer from Disney + just 70 days after its theatrical release without surcharge.

You want to know what the cast had to say about “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”? In our interview is there the answer:

Further highlights await you on Disney + Day

In addition to “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, other films will also land on Disney + on November 12, 2021. These include “Jungle Cruise” with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, which was previously only available to subscribers to the streaming service via VIP access, and “Home Sweet Home Alone”, the sixth offshoot of “Kevin Alone at Home “Film series. However, those who enjoyed the documentary excursions in the National Geographic series “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” can look forward to the first five episodes of season 2.

In addition, fans of “Frozen – Fully Frozen” are provided with a collection of short films in “Olaf Presents” in which the popular snowman retells popular Disney fairy tales. Fans of the Pixar film “Luca” will also be catered for, because the short film “Ciao Alberto” promises a reunion with one or the other character from the animated feature film. Mickey Mouse was also given a new short film appearance with “Get A Horse” and friends of the Simpsons can look forward to an entertaining reunion with the residents of Springfield.

For the bounty hunter Boba Fett, who will be seen in his own series on Disney + from December 2021, and for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), two special formats are also being considered. If you want to experience the adventure of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” before November 12, 2021, you can still watch the film in the cinema.

How well do you know about Disney movies? Now put your knowledge to the test in our quiz:

