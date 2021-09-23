The Promise (2000) – film

‘It happened in broad daylight’ – this time in Nevada. But Sean Penn’s third directorial work is not an uninspired Hollywood remake, but a masterpiece of nuances: a requiem for the psychological thriller.

Editorial criticism

One day before his retirement, Detective Black (more subtle than ever: Jack Nicholson) investigates the murder of a little girl. The alleged perpetrator is caught quickly. But Black doesn’t believe in the confused man’s confession. He retires the case and hunts down a monster that nobody believes exists. Except him. In 1958, the Swiss Friedrich Dürrenmatt wrote the script for “It happened in broad daylight” and developed his novel “The Promise” from it a little later. Sean Penn is based on this template. And opens up a new perspective on a well-known story: He is not interested in the killer, but in the hunter. The result is the psychogram of a man who – deprived of his task – desperately searches for a new purpose in life. His promise to find the killer drives Black into isolation. Unobtrusive yet relentless, with a shrewd eye for the casual, Penn describes the tragedy of a man possessed. Sean Penn is a great actor. He is gifted as a director.

