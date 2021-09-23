The Instagram for pornography? – medienMITTWEIDA

Become a creator or a fan

OnlyFans is an online subscription portal that gives content producers the chance to monetize their content and offers fans a special proximity to the creator. The platform was founded in 2016 by Tim Stokely, is operated out of London and you can now find greats like rapper Cardi B. Basically you can OnlyFans, as in Twitter or Instagram also, post posts publicly or privately as well as follow other people and see their posts. The difference to other social platforms is the possibility that you can create a payment barrier on the profile and provide it with a monthly price. After all, this is what the fans have to pay to be able to see the content. However, there is also the option to publish content for free. A account You can only create it from the age of 18, as the majority of the content is explicit. All that is needed is an email, a password and a payment method through which the age is verified.









In order to really become a creator and charge money for your own content, you need complete profile settings, such as a title and profile picture. After that, further personal data is required, such as a photo of the identity card. So can OnlyFans check if it is a real person and verify the account. Checking the data can take a few days. Afterwards it is possible to deposit a bank account and set a monthly price. The minimum is $ 4.99 and the maximum is $ 49.99. As a content producer, you then get 80 percent of the revenue paid out, 20 percent go to the operating company of OnlyFans, Fenix ​​International Limited. Pay with it OnlyFans Founder Tim Stokely says that it donates around $ 200 million a month to its creators.