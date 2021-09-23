The Equalizer 3: Director gives hope for the sequel

While “The Equalizer 2” (2018), the first sequel of the atmospheric action thriller, was released almost two years ago, the next part will soon follow: “The Equalizer 3“. In this too you will probably meet the protagonist Robert McCall (Denzel Washington), but much more is not yet known about the new part. Director Antoine Fuqua reveals how it could go on.









“The Equalizer 3”: This is known about the new sequel

“Yes, absolutely. Personally, I think it would be great if ‘The Equalizer 3’ could happen,” said Fuqua in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. “I mean, the audience has spoken and hopefully (‘Equalizer 2’) will continue to be as successful. It would be great to be able to do the whole thing again. It would be great to be able to do it again with Denzel. I’m happy to ‘Equalizer 3’, if it is actually done. “

He would also be happy if “The Equalizer 3” were more international. Screenwriter Richard Wenk had also spoken to the magazine about the sequel. He revealed that “The Equalizer 3” should follow directly on from its predecessor. But these two discussions are now almost two years in the past – a lot has happened since then.

So the idea was already in the room that John Wick (Keanu Reeves) and McCall, aka “The Equalizer”, could team up in a joint film to teach the bad guys a lesson. “John Wick: Kapitel 3” (2019) has already been released, while “The Equalizer 3” is still pending. So there are three options for the crossover: “John Wick 4”, “The Equalizer 3” or a separate film.

The Cast: This is how “The Equalizer 3” is cast

Since the interview with Fuqua and Wenk it became very quiet about “The Equalizer 3”. But there was at least four years between the first and the second part – do we have to wait just as long this time? This cannot be assumed at first. After all, the industry seems to be moving faster and faster as it is being mixed up by streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The new action thriller could possibly already be in the works.





The cast is still a big secret. Although the main role of Robert McCall is likely to be cast again by Hollywood star Denzel Washington, the end of “The Equalizer 2” created a new setting. (Spoiler>) Finally, towards the end of the day, the ex-agent returned to his old hometown to finally find peace there. ( So it remains to be seen what threat will force him to his feet again.

“The Equalizer 3”: Direction and script are in place

The director-script duo Fuqua and Wenk already led the first two parts to success and should also have an easy time with “The Equalizer 3”. Even though neither of them has officially confirmed that the new sequel is coming yet, you can be sure of it.

However, since 2020 may not be the time for “The Equalizer 3”, we advise you to browse through the plethora of other titles that await you. These include “Morbius”, the new “Spider-Man” spin-off with Jared Leto, or “Godzilla 3”, in which the giant primeval lizard may appear for the last time from the depths of the sea.