The best David vs. Goliath films

From Hartwig Tegeler

Determined to do everything in the fight against a chemical company: Julia Roberts in Steven Soderbergh’s “Erin Brockovich” from 1999. (imago / United Archives)

Alone against an overpowering opponent – this motif is a long-running hit in the cinema. Clark Johnson’s new film “Percy”, about a farmer who messed with Monsanto, also tells a similar story. We present five more such films.

5th place – “Michael Kohlhaas” by Arnaud des Pallières (2013)

At a border post, Michael Kohlhaas has to leave two horses behind as a deposit. When he tries to get them back, he only finds decrepit, injured animals. Kohlhaas goes to court, but his lawsuit is dismissed. Burning with anger, the principled man turns into an avenger who ignites a bloody uprising.

This “Michael Kohlhaas” – in Heinrich von Kleist’s novella in 1810, in the film by Arnaud des Pallières in 2013 – is a man whose moral rigor also reveals the abysses of the possessed without relativizing the indignation against the inflicted injustice. The furor with which Kohlhaas (Mads Mikkelsen) rages against the corrupt authorities, for which he is ultimately executed, is therefore also extremely sinister.

4th place – “V for Vendetta” by James McTeigue (2005)

Evey is the sister of Michael Kohlhaas. She becomes a resister at the side of the man in the Guy Fawkes mask who wants to abolish the totalitarian system. The beacon is the symbolic demolition of the British Parliament.

Oh, if only the world were so easily divided into good and bad. Goliath now gets a lot from David with a mallet. Natalie Portman gives the blues to the resistance fairy tale with a melancholy-pathetic permanent gaze.









3rd place – “Erin Brockovich” by Steven Soderbergh (2000)

But this woman with a perm and mini skirt has more powerful power: “I have no idea about this legal crap,” she mumbles and adds, undoubtedly aptly, “But I know what is right and what is wrong!”

Erin, played beguilingly by Julia Roberts, stands up, driven solely by the energy of her heart, for people who are contaminated by a large chemical company. Of course she wraps her office boss – like us as spectators – permanently around her finger. And wins the lawsuits – for the little people.

2nd place – “Poisoned Truth” by Todd Haynes (2019)

That such a fight against injustice, against the mighty, can be more contradictory and more dangerous for one’s own psyche and physique, i.e. less of a Feel Good Movie hero song, tells Todd Haynes with his character of the lawyer Billot, who at the end of his years Fight comes to the end: “The whole system is corrupt. We should think that it protects us, but that is a lie. We protect ourselves. Only us. Nobody else!”

Billot is suing the chemical giant DuPont for ordinary people. It’s about companies’ greed for profit, government officials who look the other way and those who revolt against it and risk a career or life in the process. In “Poisoned Truth” we see a courageous man who does a job that he actually didn’t want, that he keeps desperate for, and who does not give up.

1st place – “Me, Daniel Blake” by Ken Loach (2016)

Daniel, carpenter, about to retire, has an accident on the construction site, can no longer work, has a heart attack and now has to accept transfer payments for the first time and gets into an absurd bureaucracy. This story tells of the structural violence of the capitalist system of a man who fights against descent and humiliation and does not look for scapegoats, but even helps others.

There is no happy ending in “Me, Daniel Blake”, Daniel dies. But in the fight against the systemic Goliath, Daniel preserved his humanity by rigorously demanding it to the end.