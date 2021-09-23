The 10 best films with Denzel Washington – MANN.TV

Denzel Washington is a real Hollywood grenade and is one of the stars who have delighted us with their versatility for decades. That in front of the camera, but also as a director (‘Antwone Fisher’, ‘The Great Debaters’, ‘Fences’) or as a producer like with film blasts like ‘The Equalizer’. Denzel Hayes Washington, Jr., his full name, has starred in 54 films over the past 40 years. He was almost always able to convince in supporting roles such as in ‘Philadelphia’ or in his leading roles.

That earned him a lot of respect and esteem. He is a two-time Oscar winner and simply a gifted actor with enormous charisma. Reason enough to buy him a MANN.TV-Men`s-Ten. We rummaged through the film archive and picked out the ten best films in which Denzel Washington played the leading role!

10. Against every rule (2000)

Sometimes not an actioner, not a thriller, but a mix of sports film and racial drama based on a true story. A captivating film in which the good Denzel shines in the role of the tough football coach.

After all, it is a matter of hammering respect and team spirit into a wild bunch of guys. An emotionally exciting undertaking that not only excites football fans. In addition, the film makes a great plea against hatred and racism. Very respectable stripe with a deserved 10th place!









You can find more films with Denzel Washington on the following pages: