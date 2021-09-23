Thursday, September 23, 2021
“Terrible”: Tom Hanks is bald for new film role!

66




Tom Hanks (64) is not at all satisfied with this look! The actor is currently in Australia for a film about Elvis Presley (✝42) – in which Austin Butler (29) plays the King of Rock – in front of the camera. But for his next project, the “Forrest Gump” star had to pay a visit to the hairdresser a few days ago. The result: The Californian is now rocking a bald head. The 64-year-old presented his new hairstyle for the first time in a TV interview.

Tom was on the UK talk show The Graham Norton Show guest via Facetime. Talking to the host about his upcoming film projects, he revealed that he’d have to shave off all of his hair for his next role. The TV host then naturally wanted to see the 64-year-old’s new look. Reluctantly, he took off his baseball cap and showed his bald head. “Can you see that? Just take a look at this thing”the Oscar winner scolds about his bald head.

Like him Graham revealed that the Hollywood star just thinks his bald head is “terrible”. Tom even apologized to the younger audience for the sight: “I must have frightened the children now, I’m sorry”, protested the father of four.

Tom Hanks in October 2019
Tom Hanks at the Toy Story 4 premiere in London in June 2019
Tom Hanks at the Toy Story 4 premiere in Hollywood in June 2019


