Thursday, September 23, 2021
“Temptation Island” -Luisa about black sheep at OnlyFans

OnlyFans has been celebrating great success for a few months and is delighted to have more and more members! The paid content platform does not necessarily have the most serious image: the website has a reputation with some fans because of its pornographic content. But how uncomfortable can it actually get in the network? in the CodeListInterview reports Temptation Island temptress and OnlyFans star Luisa Krappmann (19) about her negative experiences on the platform!

“I’m super fetish-friendly when someone stands on their feet or likes it when I treat them a little rougher, my God, that’s the way it is,” explains Luisa opposite to CodeList. However, there are also men who go a step too far in this regard. “They then write things, that’s just disgusting”, reports the influencer and makes it clear: “But I won’t go into that. It’s part of everyday life that black sheep are there too.”

However has Luisa So far not only had negative experiences on OnlyFans – quite the opposite! “You are in daily contact with your closest fans and exchange ideas – sometimes even really amicable”, the “Temptation Island” seductress raves about the platform and also emphasizes: “I see my financial success and I know that I am successful with it. That makes one proud.”




