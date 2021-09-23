Stand-up initiative is extended to Paris Fashion Week with “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris”

For Paris Fashion Week, L’Oréal Paris wants to send a strong signal with a large runway show that is visible to everyone and raise international awareness for the “Stand Up – against public harassment” program.

On Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 3 p.m., L’Oréal Paris, official partner of Paris Fashion Week, will return to Paris with the fourth runway show “Le Défilé”. The open-air catwalk show will be open to the public and broadcast in more than 30 countries around the world via the brand’s social media channels.

In a year in which the brand’s iconic slogan “Because we are worth it” is celebrating its 50th anniversary, the show’s theme is an ode to diversity and empowerment of women, which L’Oréal Paris has always advocated involved. This central value in the brand’s DNA is also embodied in the “Stand Up Against Harassment in Public” training program, which aims to help combat street harassment and enable women to move around freely and without fear.

In keeping with this, the cosmetics brand chose a historical location for "Le Défilé": the "Parvis des Droits de L'Homme" square at the emblematic Palais Chaillot in the 16th arrondissement. It was here that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted for the first time.









With the Défilé, L’Oréal Paris is transforming the historic place into the “Parvis des Droits de L’Homme et de la Femme”. The addition “et de la Femme” is intended to clarify the brand’s concern to want to strengthen every single woman (femme) around the world as part of the runway show. Numerous international ambassadors from the brand will take part in the show, including Katherine Langford, Helen Mirren, Camila Cabello, Gemma Chan, Yseult, Nidhi Sunil, Aja Naomi King, Camille Razat, Jaha Dukureh, Liya Kebede, Cindy Bruna, Soo Joo Park , Luma Grothe, Nicolaj Coster Waldau and Marie Bochet.

"This year's 'Le Défilé' will be a remarkable platform for the empowerment of women, conveying a strong message of self-worth and breaking the conventions of typical catwalk shows by inviting the audience to participate in the program, Stand Up – Against Public Harassment" to participate. The show celebrates femininity and feminism and is a call to all women (and men too) who share these values. I am proud to unite our global family of inspiring ambassadors to celebrate these values, "said Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, Global Brand President of L'Oréal Paris.












