Stallone plans cult movie remake with Marvel star – News 2021

After the “Rocky” films with the “Creed” series have already been successfully continued several times, Sylvester Stallone is devoting himself to the next remake of one of his classics. The film Nachtfalken is getting a reboot series.

In “Nachtfalken” from 1981, Detective Sargent DaSilva (Syvester Stallone) and Detective Matthew Fox (Billy Dee Williams) go in search of a dangerous terrorist who is hiding in New York after an attack in London. Even if DaSilva does not take the danger seriously at first, the pursuit will pick up speed at the latest when the terrorist Wulfgar seriously injures his partner Fox.



Even if “Nachtfalken” is not as well known these days as other Stallone films, the action film was quite successful back then. Now it’s time to reissue the film. Stallone takes a seat in the director’s chair himself. The reboot will be a mini-series, starring action star Frank Grillo, who we know as an opponent of the Avengers from the MCU. Grillo recently revealed that himself in an interview with The Playlist.











It is still unclear whether Sylvester Stallone will appear in the series himself. The 75-year-old will probably no longer play a leading role, but a guest appearance would certainly be possible. Until we get to see the reboot of “Nachtfalken”, we will have to wait a little longer. Because it is still unclear when and where the series will appear. If the big streaming services Netflix or Amazon Prime Video grab the series, it could well be that it will also be published in Germany at the same time. For streaming services that are only represented in the United States, such as HBO Max or Hulu, it usually takes even longer for the series to find a way to Germany. Should “Nachfalken” end up on one of the American streaming services, it should take a few more years for German fans.