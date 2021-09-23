Spielberg convinced her: Whoopi Goldberg initially rejected her leading role in The Color Purple – entertainment

Whoopi Goldberg on the red carpet at the Oscars Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com





Whoopi Goldberg made his breakthrough in 1985 with “The Color Purple”. However, the actress had initially turned down her lead role.

With the drama “Die Farbe Lila” (The Color Purple) Whoopi Goldberg (65, “Ghost – Message from Sam”) made his breakthrough in Hollywood in 1985 alongside Danny Glover (74, “Lethal Weapon”). Her leading role even earned the actress an Oscar nomination the following year. According to the British “Daily Mail”, however, the US-American now revealed in an interview with the magazine “Total Film” that she had initially rejected the film’s director, Steven Spielberg (73, “Jurassic Park”).









“Steven Spielberg said to me, ‘I really want you to play the role of Celie,'” recalls Goldberg. When she responded to his role offer with a no, the filmmaker was surprised. However, she believed that the main role was “too big” for her at the time. “I’ve never made a film before and I don’t want to be terrible in it,” was the statement made by the now 65-year-old.

Steven Spielberg convinced Whoopi Goldberg

However, director legend Spielberg convinced his dream actress by proposing a deal to her. “Trust me in my knowledge that this role is right for you and if I think you are terrible I will help,” he told Goldberg.

The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by Alice Walker (76). The drama was nominated for an Oscar eleven times, but never won the coveted award.





