“Spider-Man”: This star replaces Tom Holland!

With the new Disney Plus series Marvel’s “What If …?” Fans of “Iron Man”, “Thor” and Co. can finally watch new stories with their favorite heroes and villains. Many well-known voices return, especially in the original: Peggy Carter, who represents Steve Rogers’ great love in “Captain America”, is also spoken by Hayley Atwell in the first episode of “What If …?”. The series is particularly emotional for fans of the “Black Panther” Chadwick Bosemann, because the role in the animated Marvel series was the last of the late actor. 🥺 In fact, not all actors returned to speak to their characters – in addition to some people, for whom this only makes sense, fans noticed “Spider-Man” who did not, as usual, speak with the voice of Tom Holland. Will Holland be replaced by another star, do we have to get used to it? 🥺 We wouldn’t be surprised, after all, Sony never wanted him as “Spider-Man”!

Why not all the stars are there

If you look at the characters who are not spoken by their well-known actors, it makes sense for all of them – except for “Spider-Man”, at least at first glance. Chris Evans is known as Steve Rogers aka “Captain America”, but his voice is not originally spoken by Evans, but by Josh Keaton. Only logical, after all, Evans has left the film series and with it the Marvel universe with “Avengers: Endgame”. It’s the same with Tony Stark aka “Iron Man”, who made the performance of Robert Downey Jr. famous! He is also no longer under contract with the Marvel films. Why they replaced “Black Widow”, formerly played by Scarlett Johansson, is no surprise to anyone who has recently followed Johansson’s actions. Anyone who sues their former employer shouldn’t be surprised to be left out in future projects. 🤣









Will he be the new “Spider-Man”?

And why wasn’t Holland allowed to speak as “Spider-Man”? After all, he is still at the start, has not accused anyone and is generally quite personable! At first glance it doesn’t make much sense, but on the second it does, after all, “Spider-Man” is still contractually owned by Sony – and not by Marvel or Disney. It’s a bit confusing, after all, he appeared in “Avengers” and the films with Tom Holland also run under the Marvel banner. Nevertheless, the films legally belong to Sony and so it was decided to forego Holland as voice actor in order not to step on a minefield. Good decision! Hudson Thames replaced Holland in the animated series. And since he played his role pretty well, there is a very good chance that he will become the new “Spider-Man” for future Marvel productions. At least for animated films. But who knows what the future will bring for him … 😁

