Solana wants to attack Ethereum: which cryptocurrency is better?

When it comes to cryptocurrencies, Ethereum is in second place behind Bitcoin. But what are the chances for Solana?

Solana (SOL) has made a steep climb in the past year. So the course of the Cryptocurrency at this point, according to CoinMarketCap, by around 6,000 percent. Small side note: The Bitcoin was able to record an increase of 349 percent in the same period. But what exactly is SOL anyway? Can Solana with Ethereum compete? We give you an overview of one of the newcomers to the crypto market.













Solana (SOL): What kind of cryptocurrency is that anyway?

According to Cryptolyst, Solana is a decentralized blockchain network that is supposed to enable very fast transactions and also executes smart contracts. SOL is the currency of the network. The inventor of the cryptocurrency, Anatoly Jakovenko, wants to solve the problem of scalability. This means that crypto will reach its limits with steady growth. With Bitcoin and Ethereum in particular, it takes a long time for transactions to be completed. This increases costs, and Solana uses a new method called Proof of History to verify transactions. Proof of History is a third generation Proof of Stake technology. Proof of History is designed to significantly reduce the time it takes for a transaction to be confirmed. As a result, the blockchain system can currently carry out around 50,000 transactions per second. In the long run it should be several 100,000.

Kanna Solana (SOL) compete with Ethereum?

Let’s get to the crux of the matter: is SOL able to compete with Ethereum? Solana definitely has the potential to beat Ether in terms of scalability. However, the cryptocurrency has yet to prove itself. Ethereum has a much higher market capitalization. And recently Solana even went down on her knees. What happened?

T3n reported that the blockchain network had become overloaded due to countless transactions. A restart of Solana was then prepared. Block Explorer, Dapps and Supporting Systems should also be available again soon. Nevertheless, the shutdown has caused the newcomer to lose confidence. As a result, the price of Solana fell by 15 percent.







Conclusion: Solana can be dangerous for Ether in the long run

In the long run, Solana has the potential to outperform Ethereum. At the moment, however, the blockchain network is about reaching the market on a broad basis. The fact is: If the SOL breaks down even more frequently in the near future, the network will lose massive amounts of trust. In the near future, Solana has to prove whether it can meet its own requirements and whether it is stable. If that succeeds, a lot is possible. Until then, however, Bitcoin and Ether will still come first.

Sources: CoinMarketCap, Cryptolyst, t3n

