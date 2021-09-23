Thursday, September 23, 2021
HomeNewsSofia Vergara picks up the "hottest bachelor" Joe Manganiello
News

Sofia Vergara picks up the “hottest bachelor” Joe Manganiello

By Vimal Kumar
0
32




Six weeks after separating from her fiancé Nick Loeb (38), the actress Sofia Vergara (41, “Modern Family”) to be freshly in love again. A sad moment for the ladies in Hollywood, because their chosen one is none other than “True Blood” according to the “People” magazine– Actor Joe Manganiello (37), who was named the “hottest bachelor” by the US newspaper last month. As an insider revealed, the relationship between the two is still in its infancy: “They have only just begun to meet.”

Order the current season of the series “True Blood” here




“They are having fun and are just getting to know each other,” Us Weekly magazine also quotes a source who commented on the liaison between the two actors. The two were seen smooching in New Orleans at the weekend, where the 41-year-old is currently shooting her new film. An eyewitness told Us Weekly about a date between the two of them in a caf. “They were very friendly and took photos with other guests,” said the insider. During dinner, Vergara and Manganiello would have looked very much in love. “They touched and kissed again and again.”

The two are said to have met in May at the “White House Correspondents’ Dinner”. At that time, however, Vergara was still officially engaged to the businessman Nick Loeb. At the end of May, she announced the separation. With the “hottest bachelor”, the actress has now found a man who carries her on his hands. In an interview with “People” Manganiello gushed: “She has curves, she has a wonderful face, wonderful hair, simply gorgeous. Of course, beautiful. She is also very happy!”



Previous articleEthereum NFT Bridge Launch – Recovery Towards $ 180 By Investing.com
Next articleBillie Eilish graces the new Echo Studio
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv