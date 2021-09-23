Sky Ticket in October 2021: The highlights at a glance

Sky Ticket shines in new splendor. But in addition to the high-quality look and feel, Sky also has a wide range of fresh content up its sleeve: COMPUTER BILD provides an overview of the highlights that you can see on Sky Ticket as early as October 2021.

New films, series and documentaries on Sky Ticket in October 2021

You don’t have to wait until October for the first highlight, because the action comedy “Free Guy” with Ryan Reynolds starts on September 29, 2021 on Sky Ticket. The film only opened in theaters on August 12, 2021. Also in action – this time as DC super villains – are Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and John Cena in the brand new hit movie “The Suicide Squad”. Further film premieres: the game adaptation “Mortal Kombat”, for younger viewers “Jim Knopf und die wilde 13”, the thriller “Fatale” with Hilary Swank and Steven Soderbergh’s “Let Them All Talk” with Meryl Streep. From a series perspective, the comedy series “Young Rock” with Dwayne Johnson and the Sky original “The Ibiza Affair” are waiting for you. For documentary fans Sky Ticket has, among other things, “Audrey”, “Charles and Diana – A momentous wedding” and “The Ibiza Video – A journalistic crime thriller”. On top of that, Sky points out that you can continue to stream all 24 Bond films from “James Bond chases Dr. No” to “Specter” via Sky Ticket in October 2021. There is an extra large program of around 60 horror hits for Halloween. With novelties like “Wrong Turn – The Foundation” and classics like “The Night of the Living Dead” as well as the “Scream” and “Underworld” series. Here is the list of innovations:

The Sky Ticket Highlights in October 2021

Series and shows:

The Curse of Akakor – The Lost Treasure of the Rainforest S1 (October 3rd) – History

Young Rock S1 (October 4th)

Murder at my Door S1 (October 5th)

Hudson & Rex S3 (October 5th) – Warner TV series

The Wreck Investigators – Disaster at Sea S1 (October 6th) – Nat Geo

Framed by the Killer S1 (October 7th)

Younger S7 (October 9) – Warner TV Comedy

Wellington Paranormal S1 (October 12)

Miracle Workers – Oregon Trail S3 (October 12) – Warner TV Comedy

Welcome to Flatbush, Brooklyn S1 (October 13th)

Animal Kingdom S5 (October 15) – Warner TV series

The Drowning S1 (October 17th) – 13th Street

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia S8 (October 19)

The Ibiza Affair S1 (October 21)

Primates S1 (October 22nd)

Disco Paraiso – The Secret of Almanzora S1 (October 24th)

The Syndicate – Life is not a Jackpot S4 (October 26th)

The Deceived S1 (October 24th) – 13th Street

Departure – The train accident S2 (October 25th) – Universal TV

Day of the Dead S1 (October 27) – Syfy

Critter Fixer – Two vets for all skins S1 (October 27) – Nat Geo Wild

The Flight Attendant S1 (October 28) – Warner TV series

Suspicion / Murder S2 (October 31) – 13th Street

Phil Tippett – Master of Fantastic Creatures (October 2nd)

Fake Famous (October 4th)

Charles and Diana – A Momentous Wedding (October 8)

Black Art – In the Absence of Light (October 11)

The fight against Covid-19 (October 15)

Covid Diaries New York (October 18)

Audrey (October 22)

The Ibiza Video – A Journalistic Crime (October 21)

Kim Kardashian West – The Justice Project (October 28)

Films:

Free Guy (from September 29th)

The Divine Other (October 2nd)

Blood On My Name (October 4th)

The Suicide Squad (October 7th)

Escape from Pretoria (October 10)

The Wolf of Snow Hollow (October 12)

Mortal Kombat (October 15)

Fatal (October 16)

Let Them All Talk (October 18)

Jim Button and the Wild 13 (October 22)

Beyond the Law (October 23)

Cats & Dogs 3 – paws united! (October 24th)

Enemy or Friend (October 25th)

Our Ladies (October 29th)

Further series and film restarts:

Untamed Valley S1 (October 1st)

Ted (October 3rd)

Our Earth from Space S1 (October 3rd)

Argo (October 8)

The Mindy Project S6 (October 13)

Into the Wild – Colombia S1 (October 14)

The Fog (October 27)

Last chance:

The fantastic journey of Dr. Dolittle (until October 10th)

I’ve never been to New York (until October 16)

The Peanut Butter Falcon (until October 18)

Bloodshot (through October 26th)

Midway – For Freedom (through October 31)

New kids hits: