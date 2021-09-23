Shawn Mendes: doesn’t he like Taylor Swift’s boyfriend? – Cologne

Superstar Shawn Mendes takes a lie detector test and tries in vain to outsmart it!









When Shawn Mendes took a polygraph test in a YouTube video, he tried to be honest on his last try. He talked about his friendship with Taylor Swift and when asked if he approves of Joe Alwyn, her boyfriend, because his opinion seems to matter, he said “yes” at first, but the result was “deceptive” according to the polygraph – which means that he lied. So he revealed his real feelings, and this is what he really thinks of Swift’s boyfriend:

“I’m lying? A little bit? Yeah, I mean, he looks a little bit like a villain. I mean, he looks like a nice guy – but he could turn into a bad guy in any move. He has really blue eyes , and I have trouble with eyes that blue. I find it easier to trust brown eyes. ” This is described on the page ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com.

Shawn Mendes engaged to girlfriend Camila Cabello?

After fans discovered a ring on her finger, the rumor mill boiled up that pop star and teen crush Shawn Mendes (23) may have asked for the hand of friend Camila Cabello (24). The two have been in a relationship since summer 2019 and recently celebrated their two-year anniversary. Now the rumor mill is seething. After Shawn Mendes’s girlfriend was asked on the famous show “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” what was the truth of the engagement rumors, she answered with a resounding no. Cabello also added that she didn’t even know which hand, let alone which finger to put the ring on. Cabello’s mother shouldn’t be able to help her with the problem either, because she doesn’t know either. After more than 2 years of relationship, it is now only a matter of time before the two have to find out how to put on the rings.