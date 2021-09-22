Shang-Chi and Jungle Cruise are free on Disney + starting November 12th

To mark the two-year anniversary of Disney + (Plus), subscribers can stream the Marvel blockbuster “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Jungle Cruise” for free from November 12, 2021!

Disney is celebrating the two-year anniversary of its streaming service with “Disney + Day”. The Walt Disney Company’s digital offering started on November 12, 2019 in the USA and other selected markets. In Germany, you could only access content from Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, Pixar and National Geographics from March 24, 2020. Disney was able to inspire over 100 million subscribers for its streaming service in a very short time. But how do you keep paying customers happy? With free and exclusive content, of course.

Will Marvel’s Shang-Chi become an “Online Exclusive”

It is certainly no coincidence that “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is not yet available in this country on DVD, Blu-ray or 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. The Marvel blockbuster will be available as a stream on Disney + from November 12, 2021 at no additional cost (no VIP access required). Maybe Disney will save the release simply because the Asian community in German-speaking countries is not that big compared to the US – who knows. For one or the other user it is worthwhile to take out a one-month subscription for this alone.









“Jungle Cruise” and “Free Guy” at no additional cost

It seems to be a new method at Disney + to keep users happy with free “candy” such as “Free Guy” (free on Disney + from September 29th) in order to prevent a slump in subscriber numbers. Maybe Disney just wants to thank the users. As part of “Disney + Day” there are countless content premieres, most of which are exclusive:

The streaming premiere of Marvel Studios’ “ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ”

” The popular, family-friendly Disney adventure film “ Jungle Cruise “, Available to all subscribers

“, Available to all subscribers The new Disney + original “ Not home alone again “, A reinterpretation of the popular film series based on” Kevin at home alone “

“, A reinterpretation of the popular film series based on” Kevin at home alone “ A brand new original short film series from Walt Disney Animation Studios entitled “ Olaf presents ”, In which the popular snowman from“ Frozen ”retells several classic Disney fairy tales in his very own way

”, In which the popular snowman from“ Frozen ”retells several classic Disney fairy tales in his very own way An animated short film “ Ciao Alberto ”By Pixar with characters from the animated film“ Luca ”, the summer hit of the year

”By Pixar with characters from the animated film“ Luca ”, the summer hit of the year A new short film from The Simpsons that pays tribute to the major Disney + brands

The first five episodes of the second season of “ The World According to Jeff Goldblum “By National Geographic

“By National Geographic A special that celebrates the origins and legacy of the legendary Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett

A special about the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney + with an exciting look into the future

“Dopesick“, An original series starring Michael Keaton, released in international markets as part of Star’s general entertainment offering

What about with you? Do you have a Disney + subscription and if so, will you keep it? The monthly subscription currently costs 8.99 euros, the annual option costs 89.99 euros: