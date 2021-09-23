Shailene Woodley looking for Eva Green

Shailene Woodley can’t complain right now. After starring alongside George Clooney in the family drama The Descendants, Hollywood is open to her. In the next year we will be able to see her in three productions – each time in the leading role. In The Destiny – Divergent, Shailene Woodley struggles through a dystopian vision of the future. In The Fate is a Lousy Traitor, the film adaptation of the bestseller of the same name, she slips into the role of Hazel Grace Lancaster, who developed lung cancer at a young age. Like a white bird in a snowstorm, it is no less dramatic. In the first trailer we can see why.

In White Bird in a Blizzard, Shailene Woodley plays a young schoolgirl whose life is thrown off course after the disappearance of her mother, played by Eva Green. It is not yet clear why the mother is leaving her and the family. But the trailer reveals that things go wrong in the family when Eva Green falls asleep absent-mindedly and in fine evening dresses on her daughter’s bed. If we continue to speculate, Shailene Woodley seems to be able to convince once again in a dramatic role. Her portrayal of the pubescent daughter in The Descendants was playful. She will also be able to play out that talent in White Bird in a Blizzard.

In addition to Shailene Woodly and Eva Green, Christopher Meloni (Man of Steel), Shiloh Fernandez (Evil Dead) and Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe (Precious) can also be seen. White Bird in a Blizzard premieres at Sundance Festival in January 2014. It is not yet known when the film will be shown in the cinemas on a regular basis.

