Scandal series and big blockbusters: Sky Ticket dismantles the competition in October

Sky’s streaming service has one of the strongest lineups in a long time in October. In addition to various top-class films, a German series should also attract attention.
It may be that Sky Ticket is not quite as famous as Netflix, but in October there will definitely be a whole series of real hits coming onto the pay-TV provider’s streaming service. The biggest new start is for sure “The Suicide Squad”. The anti-superhero film by mastermind James Gunn was enthusiastically received by fans and critics and repaired the image of the DC troops damaged by the first film (“Suicide Squad”). The film was released in August and will start streaming on October 7th. Another hit is “Mortal Kombat”. The very brutal film adaptation of the even nastier video game was previously only available as VoD and will now start on Sky Ticket on October 15th. Another big thing in the cinema was “Jim Knopf und die Wilde 13” from Germany. The film adaptation of the famous children’s book is already the second part of the series, which is turning into a success, starting on October 22nd. On September 29th there is already “Free Guy”, the superhero comedy with Ryan Reynolds to see.
With the series, a start should be kept in mind. The Sky Original “The Ibiza Affair” filmed the scandal surrounding FPÖ politician Christian Strache, who had to resign from him after various statements in a secretly produced video. The video triggered a political earthquake in Austria. Nicholas Ofzarek and David A. Hamade play the private investigator and lawyer behind the video. The trailer was very funny and looked good. All four episodes will be available from October 21. For all fans of Dwayne Johnson, the series “Young Rock” starts on October 4th. It is the filmed life of the actor at various stations and he himself also takes on a role. You can find all starts here:
Sky Ticket: New series and shows in October
The Curse of Akakor – The Lost Treasure of the Rainforest S1 (3.10.)
Young Rock S1 (October 4th)
Murder at my Door S1 (October 5th)
Hudson & Rex S3 (October 5th)
Wreck investigator – accident at sea S1 (6.10.) – Nat Geo
Framed by the Killer S1 (7.10.)
Younger S7 (9.10.)
Wellington Paranormal S1 (Oct 12)
Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail S3 (Oct 12)
Welcome to Flatbush, Brooklyn S1 (10/13)
Animal Kingdom S5 (15.10.)
The Drowning S1 (October 17)
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia S8 (10/19)
The Ibiza Affair S1 (21.10.)
Primates S1 (10/22)
Disco Paraiso – The Secret of Almanzora S1 (24.10.)
The Syndicate – Life is not a Jackpot S4 (26.10)
The Deceived S1 (October 24th)
Departure – the train accident S2 (25.10.)
Day of the Dead S1 (October 27th)
Critter Fixer: Two vets for all skins S1 (27.10.) – Nat Geo Wild
The Flight Attendant S1 (October 28)
Suspicion / murder S2 (31.10.)
Further catalog titles:
Untamed Valley S1 (1.10.)
Our earth from space S1 (3.10.)
The Mindy Project S6 (October 13)
Into the Wild: Colombia S1 (14.10.)
New films on Sky Ticket
Free Guy (since September 29th)
The Divine Other (October 2nd)
Blood On My Name (October 4th)
The Suicide Squad (October 7th)
Escape from Pretoria (10.10.)
The Wolf of Snow Hollow (October 12)
Mortal Kombat (October 15)
Fatal (16.10.)
Let Them All Talk (October 18)
Jim Knopf and the wild 13 (22.10.)
Beyond the Law (23.10.)
Cats & Dogs 3: paws united! (October 24th)
Enemy or friend (25.10.)
Our Ladies (October 29th)
Further catalog titles:
Ted (3.10)
Argo (October 8th)
The Fog (27.10.)
Documentation at Sky Ticket
Phil Tippett: Master of Fantastic Creatures (October 2nd)
Fake Famous (October 4th)
Charles and Diana – a momentous wedding (8.10.)
Black Art: in the Absence of Light (11.10.)
The fight against Covid-19 (15.10.)
Covid diaries New York (October 18)
Audrey (10/22)
The Ibiza video: a journalistic crime thriller (21.10.)
Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project (Oct 28)