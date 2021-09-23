Scandal series and big blockbusters: Sky Ticket dismantles the competition in October

It may be that Sky Ticket is not quite as famous as Netflix, but in October there will definitely be a whole series of real hits coming onto the pay-TV provider’s streaming service. The biggest new start is for sure “The Suicide Squad”. The anti-superhero film by mastermind James Gunn was enthusiastically received by fans and critics and repaired the image of the DC troops damaged by the first film (“Suicide Squad”). The film was released in August and will start streaming on October 7th. Another hit is “Mortal Kombat”. The very brutal film adaptation of the even nastier video game was previously only available as VoD and will now start on Sky Ticket on October 15th. Another big thing in the cinema was “Jim Knopf und die Wilde 13” from Germany. The film adaptation of the famous children’s book is already the second part of the series, which is turning into a success, starting on October 22nd. On September 29th there is already “Free Guy”, the superhero comedy with Ryan Reynolds to see.

With the series, a start should be kept in mind. The Sky Original “The Ibiza Affair” filmed the scandal surrounding FPÖ politician Christian Strache, who had to resign from him after various statements in a secretly produced video. The video triggered a political earthquake in Austria. Nicholas Ofzarek and David A. Hamade play the private investigator and lawyer behind the video. The trailer was very funny and looked good. All four episodes will be available from October 21. For all fans of Dwayne Johnson, the series “Young Rock” starts on October 4th. It is the filmed life of the actor at various stations and he himself also takes on a role. You can find all starts here: