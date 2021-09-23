Sat.1: “The Greatest Showman – Hugh Jackman is planning part 2!

Clear the ring for Hugh Jackman! “The Greatest Showman” was Michael Gracey’s directorial debut and an absolute hit. The autobiographically inspired film about the circus pioneer PT Barnum even won a Golden Globe in the “Best Film Song” category. Hollywood hottie Hughabenfalls was nominated for an award for his leading role, but came away empty-handed. For this he is now said to have secretly started to work on a successor!

Photo: GettyImages

Hugh, who is a gifted singer, opened this year’s Brit Awards with a musical performance as ringmaster. Director Michael was there too, so introduced him The Sun the question of questions: is there a second part? “When a film is so successful it is natural that there will be requests for a sequel. These discussions have started and we are currently working on a “the filmmaker replied, apparently referring to himself and Hugh.









The content is not yet known, the plot could also take place before the events of “Greatest Showman”. Whether Michelle Williams, Zac Efron or Keala Settle are on board again remains unclear for the time being. Only Hugh and the songwriter duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who won the Globe, are said to be firmly planned so far.