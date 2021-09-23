Thursday, September 23, 2021
HomeNewsSat.1: “The Greatest Showman - Hugh Jackman is planning part 2!
News

Sat.1: “The Greatest Showman – Hugh Jackman is planning part 2!

By Sonia Gupta
0
53




Clear the ring for Hugh Jackman! “The Greatest Showman” was Michael Gracey’s directorial debut and an absolute hit. The autobiographically inspired film about the circus pioneer PT Barnum even won a Golden Globe in the “Best Film Song” category. Hollywood hottie Hughabenfalls was nominated for an award for his leading role, but came away empty-handed. For this he is now said to have secretly started to work on a successor!

Photo: GettyImages

Hugh, who is a gifted singer, opened this year’s Brit Awards with a musical performance as ringmaster. Director Michael was there too, so introduced him The Sun the question of questions: is there a second part? “When a film is so successful it is natural that there will be requests for a sequel. These discussions have started and we are currently working on a “the filmmaker replied, apparently referring to himself and Hugh.




The content is not yet known, the plot could also take place before the events of “Greatest Showman”. Whether Michelle Williams, Zac Efron or Keala Settle are on board again remains unclear for the time being. Only Hugh and the songwriter duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who won the Globe, are said to be firmly planned so far.

Photo: GettyImages


Previous articlewhen are the clocks adjusted? Time change in autumn 2021 is pending
Next articleTip function for monetization – also via Bitcoin
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv